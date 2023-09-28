Game 159: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

The Red Sox will probably be present for an AL East-clinching celebration this weekend, just not the sort they’d like.
The Sox open a four-game set Thursday with the Orioles, whose magic number is down to one as they lead the Rays by 2 ½ games atop the division.
Chris Sale has famously dominated Baltimore throughout his career, but the Orioles have inflicted their revenge on him this season, shelling him to the tune of 18 earned runs in 12 innings (a 13.50 ERA) this season. Sale will look to restore normal order when he takes the mound for the series opener.
Baltimore will turn to Dean Kremer with a chance to clinch the division. Kremer struggled against the Sox in a pair of April outings, allowing nine earned runs over 8 ⅔ innings but escaping with a win and a no-decision.
Lineups
RED SOX (76-82): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (6-4, 4.42 ERA)
ORIOLES (99-59): TBA
Pitching: RHP Dean Kremer (12-5, 4.25 ERA)
Time: 6:35 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Kremer: Bobby Dalbec 1-6, Rafael Devers 6-16, Adam Duvall 2-2, Reese McGuire 0-5, Rob Refsnyder 2-2, Justin Turner 2-5, Alex Verdugo 7-19, Connor Wong 0-1, Masataka Yoshida 3-5
Orioles vs. Sale: Adam Frazier 2-4, Austin Hays 6-18, Gunnar Henderson 0-3, Aaron Hicks 12-33, Jorge Mateo 1-6, James McCann 10-40, Ryan Mountcastle 3-13, Cedric Mullins 4-12, Adley Rutschman 2-7, Anthony Santander 4-12, Ramón Urías 1-6, Jordan Westburg 2-2
Stat of the day: The Sox have lost seven consecutive series after a two-game sweep at the hands of the Rays.
Notes: Sale is 1-1 with a 3.15 ERA over his past four starts. In his latest outing, he threw five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Friday, striking out seven and allowing just three hits ... The Sox have lost 10 of their last 12 and 12 of their last 15 ... The loss on Wednesday guaranteed Boston will post its third losing season in four years ... Alex Cora said Wednesday he intends to return in 2024, the final year of his contract ... In seven career starts against the Red Sox, Kremer is 1-4 with a 7.52 ERA ... Clinching the AL East would also clinch home-field advantage through the ALCS for the Orioles.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.