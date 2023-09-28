Game 159: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

The Red Sox will probably be present for an AL East-clinching celebration this weekend, just not the sort they’d like.

The Sox open a four-game set Thursday with the Orioles, whose magic number is down to one as they lead the Rays by 2 ½ games atop the division.

Chris Sale has famously dominated Baltimore throughout his career, but the Orioles have inflicted their revenge on him this season, shelling him to the tune of 18 earned runs in 12 innings (a 13.50 ERA) this season. Sale will look to restore normal order when he takes the mound for the series opener.