Should the Red Sox consider a six-man rotation in 2024 to account for inevitable injuries to Chris Sale and others?

Exactly six months before Opening Day 2024, on the afternoon before Chris Sale’s final start of the 2023 season, Cora revealed that he plans to have the lefthander take the mound for the opener March 28 in Seattle.

Of course, there’s the matter of those interceding six months — as well as the six that follow it. Sale has had six straight years of injuries that have sidelined him for months at a time: bursitis of the shoulder in 2018; elbow strain in 2019; blown-out elbow in 2020 with the rehab lasting through much of 2021; broken rib, pinkie, and wrist in 2022; and stress reaction in pitching shoulder in 2023.

“We’ve got to be realistic,” said Cora. “[Sale pitching a full season] hasn’t happened in a while.”

Sale offered a reminder on Thursday night of his still-considerable abilities. He didn’t have much in the tank with his fastball, averaging 92 miles per hour, so he flustered the Orioles with a healthy dose of well-located sliders, changeups, and a sampling of not-so-fastballs, limiting Baltimore’s playoff-bound lineup to one run on three hits over five innings.

In five starts this month, Sale had a 2.88 ERA with 29 strikeouts and eight walks in 25 innings to wrap up the year with a 4.30 ERA and still-elite 29 percent strikeout rate in 102⅔ innings. September afforded the Sox optimism about 2024, the final year of the five-year, $145 million deal Sale signed in the spring of 2019.

Sale already has outlined goals of more aggressively attacking the offseason, being ready at the end of spring training next year to throw 95 to 100 pitches by Opening Day.

On paper, that’s a laudable ambition. At this point, banking on a full, healthy season from Sale would be akin to buying a new car after buying a Powerball ticket.

So how to proceed with Sale, given the inherent uncertainty of the 34-year-old’s health?

“Good question. I don’t know,” said pitching coach Dave Bush. “I’d love to go into the season and say we’re going to start with five starters and they’re all going to make 30 starts. The reality is that’s probably not going to happen. Whether it’s Chris that misses starts or someone else, it doesn’t really matter who it is. We’ll have backup plans.

“Ideally, if Chris is healthy and he pitches the way he can and the way he has lately, he can go out there and do his thing. He’s going to have a more normal offseason than he’s had in quite a while. But we build contingency plans no matter who’s in the rotation. We may go into it with the best intentions with five healthy guys, but the reality is, we’ll probably need more than that.”

Toward that end: Might it make sense for the Sox to contemplate a six-man rotation of established big league starters so that they are prepared for the likelihood of Sale’s absences?

An increasing number of teams — most notably in 2023, the self-immolating Angels — have employed six-man rotations. As the Sox tried to manage the workloads of pitchers such as James Paxton and Brayan Bello through the summer, while they rarely used a full six-man rotation, they frequently gave starters six or more days of rest in June and July. What were the results?

The staple stable of Red Sox starters — Sale, Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, Paxton, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Corey Kluber — made 31 starts on at least six days’ rest this season. The Sox weren’t great in those starts (14-17), but their starters averaged a little more than 5⅓ innings with a 4.10 ERA and 26 percent strikeout rate.

When that same group pitched on five days’ rest, the Sox went 37-30 and the starters delivered a nearly identical volume (a little more than 5⅓ innings per start) while posting a slightly higher ERA (4.27) and a lower strikeout rate (23 percent).

On four days’ rest, however, the Sox ran into trouble. Their record was 13-17, their starters averaged roughly 4⅔ innings with a 5.99 ERA, and their strikeout rate dipped even further to 21 percent.

“I know some teams have tried it recently. No one’s really stuck with it,” said Bush. “My guess is eventually, you end up shorting your bullpen enough that it’s not worth it. Or, when you have the extra offdays, you end up having guys going seven or eight days. That probably isn’t great in the long run either.

“To do it all year, I’m not sure that the pieces align, but I wouldn’t rule anything out. If we end up in a spot where that fits our group best, then sure. But it’s a challenge. That’s why I think no one is doing it. Plus, you’ve got to find six good starters then. Finding five is hard enough.”

The Sox lack high-end, upper-levels rotation depth. They currently project to have Sale, Bello, Pivetta, Crawford, Houck, and Whitlock as part of the staff — and surely will look to add impact starting pitching in the winter — but given the health and performance inconsistencies of that group, they will also need to build depth.

The Dodgers can have Clayton Kershaw as a key rotation member because they’ve created the renewable depth to handle his inevitable injuries. The Sox likely need to look at Sale in similar fashion.

Cora described a six-man rotation as “a good thought,” but then acknowledged the reality that a new head of baseball operations will be in charge of setting such a course.

“Whatever we think right now, it doesn’t count. Obviously we’re in the process of getting somebody that is going to run the organization,” said Cora. “Where [we’re] at as an organization, [an opinion] really doesn’t matter.”

The same is true, in all likelihood, of imagining what a full, healthy season of Sale might look like. History suggests that any contributions — while potentially considerable — are hardly reliable.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.