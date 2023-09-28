A five-foot long emotional support alligator — yes, an alligator — was denied entry to a Phillies game

Pennsylvania resident Joie Henney and Wally, his emotional support alligator, were reportedly denied entry into a Phillies game against the Pirates at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday.

Oh, and don’t even think about bringing your alligator.

If you’re planning a trip to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, make sure you leave your backpack, noisemakers, and beach balls at home, lest they get confiscated at the gate.

While service animal policies differ from venue to venue, Citizens Bank Park’s policy states “certified service dogs or service dogs in training for guests with special needs are welcome. All other animals are prohibited.”

Advertisement

Emotional support animals, though they must be approved by a doctor, do not require the same training as service animals and thus are not covered in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). ADA regulations state that dogs are the only species permitted to be service animals, with the possible exception of miniature horses. Alligators, however, are not mentioned.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Wally is a registered support animal approved by Henney’s doctor, which grants the reptile access to restaurants, businesses, and even airplanes alongside Henney. Henney said in an 2019 article that Wally helps him manage his depression by offering companionship and compassion.

“My doctor wanted to put me on depression medicine, and I hate taking medicine. I had Wally, and when I came home and was around him, it was all OK,” Henney told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “My doctor knew about Wally and figured it works, so why not?”

Still, because alligators are not considered service animals under the ADA, Citizens Bank Park would have been within its rights to turn Henney and Wally away at the gate.

Wally, somewhat of an internet celebrity, has amassed over 960,000 likes on TikTok and 25,000 followers on Instagram. The accounts often feature photos and videos of Wally giving out “hugs” to strangers in Pennsylvania parks, which is one of Wally’s favorite things to do, according to a 2019 article from the Inquirer.

Advertisement

Henney rescued Wally, now eight years old and about five feet long, from Orlando, Fla. in 2015.

“I’ve never met an alligator that will not bite you,” Henney told CBS Evening News in 2022. “You fool around the head like this (Joe puts his hand in Wally’s mouth), their instinct is to grab you — but he does not do it.”

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.