Will Grier is grateful for his time with the Cowboys, but he’s ready to help the Patriots

“Just another week. Watch tape and try to get a win,” said Grier, speaking with the media for the first time since he was acquired by New England via the Bengals practice squad.

FOXBOROUGH — Dallas offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said earlier in the week ex-Cowboys Will Grier and Ezekiel Elliott — now with the Patriots — know “where a lot of the bones are buried” when it comes to the Dallas offense.

Grier, who served as a backup in Dallas this summer, had an impressive preseason finale for the Cowboys, throwing for 305 passing and two touchdowns on 29 of 35 passing. He went from Cincinnati to being scooped up by the Patriots last Friday and is still settling into his new digs at Gillette Stadium.

“Whirlwind is a great word for it. But that’s how this league goes. I feel as an older guy now I’m prepared to play if I need to play,” said the 28-year-old.

“I understand the game more, just being in it for five years now,” said the former third-round pick of the Panthers in 2019. “Being in different offenses, there are some pros and cons to that, and one of the pros is a lot of people are doing the same kind of things. It’s about finding completions and scoring touchdowns, and I feel confident I can do that.”

Serving as the emergency quarterback in last week’s win over the Jets, he admits he would have been hard-pressed to succeed if he had to be tossed into action. But now, things are approaching a comfort level for him.

“Football is football. I’d be ready to go. It’ll officially be a week here in a few hours,” he said with a laugh. “So I’ll be more ready to go this weekend.”

After working with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe — he called them “hard workers” — he likes the look of the offense.

“I think [we] can be really good,” he said. “I think the most important thing in this league is just continuing to get better every week, playing your best ball in December and into the playoffs, and we definitely have an opportunity to do that.

“I’ve been really impressed with just the work ethic of the team and their willingness to get better — get uncomfortable and get better. It’s going to matter down the stretch if we get better now every day.”

One guy who has also helped with the transition is Elliott.

“Obviously the position is different, but [it’s been the] same transition,” said Grier, who spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys without getting into a game. “We were close in Dallas, and so he helped acclimate me here a little bit, for sure.”

And while the return to Dallas will bring some conflicting emotions, he’s ready for what’s next.

“I love those guys. I love that organization. I’m excited to see those guys,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I’m here, and I want the Patriots to win.”

Lowe proving valuable

Vederian Lowe has helped provide some small sense of stability to the New England offensive line. Acquired late last month in a trade with the Vikings, the 24-year-old started at left tackle against the Dolphins and then at right tackle in Sunday’s win over the Jets.

“He’s picked up things pretty quickly here,” Bill Belichick said of the 6-foot-6-inch, 320-pounder. “He has a lot of experience at tackle, both in college at Illinois and in Minnesota with the Vikings. So, I think he’s coming along.

“We’ll see how it goes moving forward here but glad that we have him. [He’s a] good guy to work with. He works hard, and he’s getting better.”

On Thursday, Lowe said things were starting to become more comfortable for him within the offense.

“Oh yeah, for sure — definitely,” he said. “Just being here every day and repping all the plays daily and staying in the playbook and watching the film, taking the notes, and trying to find some sense of normalcy and all of this. I’ve definitely felt more comfortable.”

Lowe has been part of multiple combinations up front — New England has had three different offensive line groupings in three games. But after a summer of uncertainty (no thanks in large part to a spate of injury), he says it feels like things are starting to come together.

“We have to lean on each other to get through and win these games, and it starts with us up front,” he said. “We’ve definitely been able to lean on each other as we try and find that combination and build that continuity.”

Gonzalez cops honor

The Patriots had perfect attendance at practice Thursday. New England listed five guys as limited: defensive linemen Christian Barmore (knee) and Davon Godchaux (ankle), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), and offensive linemen Sidy Sow (concussion) and Cole Strange (knee). As for the Cowboys, offensive tackle Tyron Smith (knee) was a DNP, while four players were limited: offensive linemen Tyler Biadasz (hamstring), Chuma Edoga (elbow), Zack Martin (ankle), and running back Tony Pollard (not injury-related). … Cornerback Christian Gonzalez was named the AFC Defensive Rookie of the Month. He’s the fifth Patriots player to win a rookie of the month honor and the third defensive player to earn the award. In addition, he’s only one of a handful of players to have a sack and an interception through the first three weeks of the season. And he’s the only NFL rookie with a pass defensed in each of the first three weeks of this season. “The skill and the poise that he plays with at cornerback, for a young player, is kind of unseen,” Matthew Judon said of Gonzalez on Thursday. “You see it in the greats. You saw it when Jalen Ramsey came out (in 2016). Whoever he was in front of, he just stayed in front of, and he covered and he matched. [Gonzalez] has a lot of potential. He has a lot of potential and a lot of skill.” … Micah Parsons told Dallas reporters Thursday he’s excited for the chance to face Elliott: “I feel like Zeke’s coming for me. He used to tell me, ‘You’re lucky I’m not out there. I’d really get you.’ If there’s ever a matchup, I’m gonna be looking forward to it, for sure. We miss his presence, the joy he brings to the locker room. It’s going to be fun going against him.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.