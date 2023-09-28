Will Pavel Zacha replace Patrice Bergeron as the Bruins’ top-line center this season?

Zacha is a leading candidate to take over the center spot on the top line, a role formerly held by Patrice Bergeron. Though his wingers are to be named later, Zacha has spent significant practice time this week with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak .

Pavel Zacha , who spent most of 2022-23 riding the left wing on David Krejci’s line, is poised for some big moves on the precipice of his second season with the Bruins.

Additionally, Zacha has assumed another of Bergeron’s former tasks: the bumper role on the top power-play unit.

While no final decisions have been made when it comes to line combinations — the mixing and matching continued during Thursday’s sessions — it’s clear more will be expected from Zacha, who filled in at center several times last season when Krejci and/or Bergeron were out.

Advertisement

Coach Jim Montgomery said this week the difference between the 26-year-old Zacha last training camp and this year is “night and day.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I sense a guy that’s comfortable in his skin, knows who he is, knows how he’s going to have success in this league, expects himself to have success,” Montgomery said. “And to be a big part of the nucleus of our team. He was finding himself last year.”

Fans could get the first look at a Zacha-Pastrnak-Marchand combo Friday when the trio makes its preseason debut against the Flyers at TD Garden. It’s also possible, however, that Anthony Richard subs in for Marchand.

The Bruins captain knows things can change quickly and remains excited for all the possibilities.

“Pasta’s one of the best goal scorers in the league and Pav took a massive step last year, he’s got incredible vision and a really good two-way player, like Bergy,” Marchand said Wednesday. “I had a lot of fun playing with them. If I’m there [in the future], we’ll keep building and keep working together. It’s definitely going to be a work in progress. We weren’t completely in synch out there, but that’s expected, especially when you have a new center. We’ve played with different guys the last few years and you have to get used to one another. We’ll keep working on it and we’ll get to where we want to be.”

Advertisement

Zacha, the sixth overall pick in 2015, set career highs in goals (21) and assists (36) last season. He spent the summer working out in Boston, often skating with Marchand, which helped him feel more comfortable in his surroundings after coming over via trade from the Devils.

“I know [Marchand] and Bergy played together for a long time, but he was really nice,” said Zacha. “He was telling me the whole summer just how he trains, and I was able to watch him. I was just trying to get better with him. There’s a reason why he’s the captain. He’s a great player and he knows how to talk to players and how to make them feel comfortable. That’s what he was for me the whole summer and he tried to make me feel comfortable coming into the center position.”

Marchand believes big things await Zacha.

“I’m excited for Pav. I love the step he took this summer,” said Marchand. “He trained extremely hard and it’s showing right now. He looks awesome in camp, with his elevated role and the position he’s going to be in. I still think there’s another step he’s going to take and it’s going to be fun to see.”

Advertisement

In the lineup

In addition to Zacha, Marchand, and Pastrnak, the Bruins will roll out forwards Alex Chiasson, John Farinacci, A.J. Greer, Brett Harrison, Danton Heinen, Jakub Lauko, Georgii Merkulov, Matt Poitras, and Richard against the Flyers.

On the blue line will be Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Kevin Shattenkirk, Reilly Walsh, and Parker Wotherspoon.

Linus Ullmark and Kyle Keyser will be the goalies.

Eight men out

The Bruins assigned eight players to Providence training camp: forwards Joey Abate, Vincent Arseneau, Justin Brazeau, Curtis Hall, Owen Pederson, and Luke Toporowski; defenseman Ethan Ritchie; and goalie Shane Starrett . . . The Bruins held two sessions Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena and they were a bit shorter (about an hour each) than previous workouts . . . Fresh off his strong performance in Buffalo, Lohrei was paired with McAvoy Thursday. “Just to get him some reps with Charlie,” said assistant coach Joe Sacco, who works with the defensemen. “They’re all in an evaluation process. They’re being evaluated every practice in every game, and we want to give guys opportunities to play with some more established players that are in the lineup and see how they perform and see how they do defensively in certain situations. Maybe that a guy like Mason’s not accustomed to playing against the top lines in practice or whatever the case may be. So, I think that’s the thinking behind it.” . . . Patience paid off for two boys waiting and cheering as the players from the early session left the ice. Merkulov, the final player off, made two fans for life when he delivered each a puck, setting off a Christmas morning-like celebration.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.