Dutch police say people have been killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam

By The Associated PressUpdated September 28, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Police officers from the special intervention service took part in an operation at the Erasmus MC hospital that had been cordonned off following reports of a shooting, in Rotterdam, on Thursday.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — People have been killed in two shootings Thursday at a university hospital and a home in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said, but they did not immediately announce the number of victims.

Rotterdam police said on X, formerly Twitter, that they were informing next of kin before releasing any more details. A suspect had been arrested after the shootings at the Erasmus Medical Center and a nearby apartment.

Fire also broke out at both locations, local authorities said.

Police officers from the special intervention service took part in an operation at the Erasmus MC hospital that has been cordoned off following reports of a shooting in Rotterdam on Thursday.SEM VAN DER WAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier Thursday, police had said that a man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun had opened fire in a classroom at the university hospital. They also reported a shooting at a home nearby.

Police said they had arrested a 32-year-old man on the hospital’s helipad and were investigating his possible involvement in both shootings.

Medical staff left the Erasmus MC hospital that has been cordoned off following reports of a shooting, in Rotterdam on Thursday. BAS CZERWINSKI/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

There have been scores of small explosions and at homes and businesses across Rotterdam this year, blamed on rival drug gangs.

Netherlands' police officer directed bystanders from an entrance to The Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam on Thursday.BAS CZERWINSKI/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

