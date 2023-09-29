Aerosmith postpones remaining shows on tour, including New Year’s Eve date at TD Garden

Aerosmith has postponed the remaining dates on the band’s “Peace Out” farewell tour, including a New Year’s Eve show at TD Garden, until 2024 while singer Steven Tyler recovers from damaged vocal cords and a fractured larynx.

In an Instagram post Friday morning, the band said: “Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more.”