scorecardresearch Skip to main content
BOOKINGS

Author readings around Boston Oct. 1-7

Updated September 29, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Heather Cox Richardson (”Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America”) is in conversation with Meghna Chakrabarti at 6:30 p.m. Thursday virtually via Brookline Booksmith.Viking

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY OCT. 1

MONDAY OCT. 2

TUESDAY OCT. 3

WEDNESDAY OCT. 4

THURSDAY OCT. 5

FRIDAY OCT. 6

SATURDAY OCT. 7

Boston Globe Today