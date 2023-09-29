Author readings around Boston Oct. 1-7

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY OCT. 1
- Peter H. Reynolds (”All We Need Is Love and a Really Soft Pillow!”) will read his new picture book at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
MONDAY OCT. 2
- Anthony M. Sammarco (”A History of Howard Johnson’s”) discusses his book at 6 p.m. at the West Roxbury Branch of Boston Public Library.
- Aziza Ahmed, Carrie Baker, Naitasia Hensey, Ashley Judd, and Diane Rosenfeld will discuss the book “50 Years of Ms.: The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine That Ignited a Revolution” at 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY OCT. 3
- Sara Hoagland Hunter (”Stories from Home: Married Days”) will launch her new book at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Darrell Hartman (”Battle of Ink and Ice: A Sensational Story of News Barons, North Pole Explorers, and the Making of Modern Media”) is in conversation with Erica Husting at 6 p.m. at the Central Library in Copley Square.
- Franklin Foer (”The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future”) is in conversation with Anthony Brooks at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. (Tickets are $5-$25.)
- Katya de Becerra (”When Ghosts Call Us Home”) is in conversation with Erin A. Craig at 6 p.m. virtually via Copper Dog Books.
- Walter Isaacson (”Elon Musk”) is in conversation with David M. Rubenstein at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. (Tickets are $45.)
- Virginia Pye (”The Literary Undoing of Victoria Swann”) is in conversation with Marjan Kamali at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
WEDNESDAY OCT. 4
- Tamara Weiss and Amanda Benchley (”Vineyard Folk: Creative People and Places of Martha’s Vineyard”) will read and sign their new book at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Natasha Lance Rogoff (”Muppets in Moscow: The Unexpected Crazy True Story of Making Sesame Street in Russia”) is in conversation with Jessica Stern at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum. (Tickets are $10 for non-members.)
- Steve Inskeep (“Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America”) is in conversation with Meghna Chakrabarti at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. (Tickets are $5-$45.)
- Ryan La Sala (”Beholder”) is in conversation with Sara Farizan at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Lawrence Buell (”Henry David Thoreau: Thinking Disobediently”) will discuss his new book at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum. (Tickets are $10 for non-members.)
- Emmett Nahil (”Let Me Out”) is in conversation with Ashia Monet at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
- Daniel Tobin (”The Mansions”) will launch his new poetry collection at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Shop. (Tickets are $5-$10.)
- J. Craig Venter (”The Voyage of Sorcerer II: The Expedition That Unlocked the Secrets of the Ocean’s Microbiome”) is in conversation with Dimitar Sasselov at 6 p.m. at the Harvard Science Center at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store.
- Ben Wurgaft and Merry White (”Ways of Eating: Exploring Food Through History and Culture”) will discuss their new book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Susie Boyt (”Loved & Missed”) is in conversation with Claire Messud at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Richard Kadrey and Cassandra Khaw (”The Dead Take the A Train”) will discuss their new book at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
THURSDAY OCT. 5
- Avgi Saketopoulou and Ann Pellegrini (”Gender Without Identity”) will discuss their new book at 7:30 p.m. at Connexion at an event hosted by All She Wrote Books.
- Marjorie Liu (”The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers”) will celebrate the release of her new book at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Toni Bee (”22 Again”), Jean Dany Joachim (”Neighborhood”) and U-Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo (”Soul Psalms”) will read their work at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop. (Tickets are $5-$10.)
- Amy Schneider (”In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life”) is in conversation with Emiko Tamagawa at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. (Tickets are $40.)
- Nathan Hill (”Wellness”) will discuss his new novel at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Hilary Zaid (”Forget I Told You This”) is in conversation with Pia Owens at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Shilpi Suneja (”House of Caravans”) is in conversation with Daphne Kalotay at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
FRIDAY OCT. 6
- Sara Ahmed (”The Feminist Killjoy Handbook: The Radical Potential of Getting in the Way”) is in conversation with Christina Pascucci-Ciampa at 7:30 p.m. at Connexion at an event hosted by All She Wrote Books.
- Jeremy Nobel (”Project UnLonely: Healing Our Crisis of Disconnection”) is in conversation with Nancy Turnbull at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Safiya Sinclair (”How to Say Babylon”) is in conversation with Tracy K. Smith at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Crystal Maldonado (”The Fall of Whit Rivera”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Santiago at 7p.m. at Porter Square Books.
SATURDAY OCT. 7
- Silvia Moreno-Garcia (”Silver Nitrate”) is in conversation with Veronica Koven-Matasy at 2 p.m. at the Central Library in Copley Square.