Latin pop star Karol G lights up Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH — Gillette Stadium closed out its 2023 string of concerts with a history-making event — the first concert headlined by an artist whose primary language is Spanish. That artist, the Medellín-born singer-songwriter Karol G, has been a leading figure of the Latin music boom for the past few years, and this year in particular. In 2023, she’s released two projects (“Mañana Será Bonito” and its accompanying mixtape, “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)”), appeared on the star-studded companion album to “Barbie,” performed on “Saturday Night Live,” and reached her US chart peak with the joyfully vengeful reggaeton cut “TQG,” a collaboration with fellow Colombia-born pop force Shakira.

Karol G is engulfed by her dancers on the Gillette Stadium stage. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

That serpentine track opened Karol G’s splendid set on Thursday, a two-plus-hour tour of her catalog that showed off her fierce dance moves, vocal versatility, and stadium-size charm. Hung together by a Morgan Freeman-narrated animated fable about a lost mermaid on a mission to reclaim her sense of purpose — or “Bichota” — after a heartbreak, Karol G’s concert was a dazzling display of why she’s come to dominate the Latin pop world since releasing her debut album, the prophetically titled “Unstoppable,” in 2017.