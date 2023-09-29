A couple of months investors would rather forget

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index is on track for its worst month since December, even after a modest tick up on Friday morning thanks to good inflation news . As of Thursday, the benchmark for big US stocks had lost 3.4 percent in the quarter, compared with a gain of 8.3 percent from April through June.

It’s been a September not to remember for investors, an apt finish to a frustrating third quarter.

Bonds have been on a bender, with the yield on the bellwether 10-year Treasury climbing to 4.61 percent on Wednesday, the highest since 2007, before dipping a few ticks the last two days. (Bond rates rise when their prices fall.)

Wall of worry: A confluence of concerns is behind Wall Street’s dour mood. Among them: the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep lending rates high, rising oil prices, the looming US government shutdown, fallout from the auto workers’ strike, and the ballooning federal deficit.Investors are increasingly anxious that the economy is going to buckle under the weight of these pressures. That’s a shift from the start of the summer, when stocks took off amid fading recession fears.

The Fed: With inflation retreating, many investors assumed that the central bank was done raising borrowing costs and would begin easing credit in the first part of next year. But Fed chair Jerome Powell upset the conventional wisdom last week. After wrapping up the central bank’s latest policy meeting, he declined to rule out another rate hike this year and doubled down on officials’ “higher for longer” bias.

The message disappointed investors. While lending rates could dip next year, a substantial decline would take longer than many of them had expected.

OPEC squeeze: Oil prices surged 9 percent this month after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would extend production cuts that OPEC nations made in the spring. Rising demand combined with tight supplies has pushed crude prices up more than 30 percent since June to more than $90 a barrel.

A sustained increase in energy costs would complicate the Fed’s efforts to combat inflation — and complicate any decision to lower rates.

D.C. dysfunction: The federal government is set to shut down on Sunday morning unless Congress can reach a deal on spending. That seems unlikely.

A shutdown most likely wouldn’t cause a recession unless it dragged on for months. The risk of lasting economic damage increases the longer the government isn’t paying bills.

Consumer spending, which powers two-thirds of the economy, would be hit amid cutbacks by hundreds of thousands of federal workers and government contractors on furlough. Personal spending rose an annualized 0.8 percent in the second quarter, the weakest advance in over a year, according to government figures released on Thursday.

And the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index waned for a second straight month as the survey flashed a recession warning.

United Auto Workers’ strike: The limited walkout by 18,000 UAW members against General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis caused more than $1.6 billion in economic losses in the first week, according to Anderson Consulting Group, a firm that works with many clients in the auto industry. Last month, the firm estimated that a strike by all 143,000 UAW workers could result in losses of $5 billion after 10 days.

Without a settlement, losses would cascade as striking workers reduce spending, dealers run out of inventory, and Big Three suppliers are forced to cut production. The UAW said on Friday that it expanded the strike to a GM plant in Lansing, Mich., and a Ford factory in Chicago, affecting 7,000 workers.

US budget deficit: The federal government’s annual spending gap will probably rise to about $2 trillion for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, double the level of 2019 before the pandemic, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

One danger of a widening deficit is that Treasury rates will rise as the government increases bond yields to attract investors.

Another is that investment dollars will be sucked away from companies, making it harder for them to expand. That would restrain economic growth.

Trick or treat? Unfortunately, not much changes by simply flipping the calendar to a new month.

It might be of little solace, but it’s worth keeping in mind that the S&P 500 has returned 12 percent including dividends year-to-date. If stocks were to tread water the rest of the year, the return in 2023 would still be double the average recorded since the start of this century.

One rotten quarter doesn’t necessarily spoil the whole year.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.