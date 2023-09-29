scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Your view: What’s the best dessert you’ve had from a Boston-area restaurant?

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated September 29, 2023, 27 minutes ago
The Warm Flourless Chocolate Cake and Vanilla bean ice cream dessert at the Scarlet Oak Tavern on Main Street in Hingham.The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

In just about two weeks those with a sweet tooth will have a reason to celebrate. National Dessert Day is observed each year on October 14th.

Ahead of the holiday, we’re rounding up a list of the best desserts offered at restaurants in and around the city of Boston. Our food critic and food editor will be providing suggestions for readers, but we also want to hear directly from you.

Fill out the form below to tell us about your favorite dessert and the restaurant that’s serving it up, or leave a comment. Your response may be featured in a follow-up article.

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

