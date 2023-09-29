Five things to do around Boston, Oct. 2 - Oct. 15

Celebrate Ms. Magazine’s legacy with Harvard Book Store, which will host a discussion of 50 Years of Ms.: The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine That Ignited a Revolution at the Cambridge Public Library. Commemorating the publication’s anniversary and the new book, the event will feature a panel of Ms. contributors alongside actor Ashley Judd. 6 p.m. Registration—free admission; $53.13 with book included—required at harvard.com.

October 7

Jazz Hands

Stroll through the Esplanade at Jazz Along the Charles. One hundred Boston-based musicians in 25 ensembles will line the Charles River Esplanade along a 1.5-mile loop to play the same set list, all with their own twists. All of the music, which includes Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” and Nnenna Freelon’s “Circle Song,” was composed or made famous by women and curated with Boston in mind. The free event will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. celebrityseries.org

Opens October 8

Artist’s Touch

Discover the clothing stories behind the portraits at the Museum of Fine Arts’ Fashioned by Sargent exhibit. Featuring about 50 John Singer Sargent portraits and more than a dozen period garments, the show explores Sargent’s views on fashion and social status through the role clothing choices played in his work. Through January 15. Tickets required — $27 adults, $10 youth, free for members and children 6 and younger — at mfa.org.

October 14

Book Bonanza

Leaf through new and secondhand books, meet award-winning authors, and browse vendors’ stands at the Boston Book Festival. This year’s event features local keynote speakers including children’s author Rick Riordan and historian and author Heather Cox Richardson. Held in Copley Square from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. bostonbookfest.org

October 15

Costume Change

Honor an Oscar-winning costume designer at The Coolidge Award ceremony. An Evening with Ruth E. Carter will include an onstage conversation with Springfield native Carter at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. Clips featuring her work in Do the Right Thing, Black Panther, and Selma will also be shown, highlighting her impact in Black media and storytelling throughout the past three decades. Event begins at 8 p.m. Find tickets, $50, at coolidge.org.

