For sale: Golden touches help blend the past and the present in these century-old homes

CONDO SIZE $350 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This second-floor unit is in a completely renovated 1910 six-family between Dorchester Avenue and JFK/UMass station. Left of the entryway, an enormous great room awaits, at roughly 27 feet by 21 feet with 10-foot ceilings. The kitchen area has gray quartz counters and center island, two-toned cabinetry, stainless appliances, and brushed brass fixtures. A nearby deck offers leafy refuge in the treetops. The rear bedroom is past an office with French doors, a bath with modern tile, and a laundry closet. The primary bedroom off the entryway features a dressing room and spacious private bath with step-in shower, double vanity, and striking brass fixtures. CONS Off-street parking isn’t included, but one spot is available for purchase.

Advertisement

19–21 MOSELEY STREET #4 / DORCHESTER Handout

Gretchen Haase, Great Spaces ERA, 617-999-4576, Gretchen@GreatSpacesERA.com

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

$979,900

37 MOULTON STREET / NEWBURYPORT

The kitchen, which features quartz counters and waterfall island, plus gold-plated stainless steel fixtures, sink, and hardware. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,771

LOT SIZE 0.14 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $324,900 in 2002

PROS A major renovation opened up the ceilings to reinvigorate this 1920 contemporary. From the side porch, enter into a living room with dramatic cathedral ceilings, skylights, gas fireplace, and exposed wood beams. French doors at right open to a fenced yard with wisteria vines. Step up into a dining room with vaulted ceilings and into the kitchen, which features quartz counters and waterfall island, plus gold-plated stainless steel fixtures, sink, and hardware — including a pot filler over the 36-inch range. The primary bedroom has its own spacious bath with step-in rainfall shower, double vanity with arched mirrors, and gold-plated fixtures. Two more bedrooms flank a bath with chevron-tiled marble floor. There’s a family room on the lower level. CONS No garage.

37 MOULTON STREET / NEWBURYPORT Handout

Delince Louis, Compass, 617-945-6207, delince@compass.com

Advertisement





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.