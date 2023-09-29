13-year-old boy arrested on gun charges in Boston

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in Dorchester on gun charges Thursday, police said.
Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to reports of a person with a gun near Columbia Road and Washington Street, where officers found the teenager with a group of boys, officials said.
The teenager allegedly tried to walk away before he was stopped and searched, police said. He was allegedly carrying a gun with seven rounds in the magazine, police said.
The teenager was arrested and was charged with illegal gun possession and illegal possession of ammunition, police said.
The boy’s name was not released because he is a minor. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.
