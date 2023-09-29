Do you recognize this boat?

Police in Greenfield are looking for the owner of a white Starcraft boat that recently turned up during a cleanup of the Green River. The department shared a photo of the abandoned vessel on Facebook and asked for people to share the image to help spread the word. Police said the boat hasn’t been registered for the past 20 years, and the previous owner of record is now deceased. “His wife said he sold it but didn’t know to who,” police wrote. “It looks as though it’s been cared for over the past twenty years and we were hoping to find the newest owner. Maybe the boat floated away with all the flooding that happened this summer.”

SHEEP ATTACK?

At 8:45 a.m. June 15, Stow police received a call reporting that two sheep were “trying to ram passing vehicles” traveling on Maple Street near the Bolton town line. The animal control officer was notified and responded, but the pair of aggressive sheep were nowhere to be found.

UBER STRANGE

On the morning of July 26, a 78-year-old Watertown resident was sitting in her living room when she heard a noise in her house. At first, she thought the sound might have come from her dishwasher. But that wasn’t the case, which she learned a few moments later when she saw a strange man inside her home. She later told police the intruder was standing less than 10 feet away from her, and she started yelling at him to get out, and demanded to know what he was doing. The man told her that he was just following the instructions of Uber, which told him to come through the back door. The man then ran out of her house and got on a black stand-up scooter that he used to flee from the scene. The woman soon realized that her wallet had been stolen from her purse. While police were investigating this incident, they learned that a similar thing happened at another home a few streets over. The resident there said a man who matched the description of the scooter-riding suspect showed up at the back door of his home and asked if he had ordered food from Uber Eats. He then fled on (can you guess?) a scooter. Police searched the area and ultimately located the suspect, who was identified as a 23-year-old Waltham man. He was arrested and charged with breaking and entering during the daytime for a felony, putting a person in fear, two counts of larceny under $1,200, two counts of larceny of a credit card, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen Registry of Motor Vehicles document.

GREASY GULLS

Some herring gulls were found in distress in Grafton, Shrewsbury, and Millbury when they reportedly found their way into a truck carrying used cooking oil. The birds were apparently attracted by the smell and when they landed in the back of the truck, the oil soaked through their feathers. Melinda Mackendrick, the animal control officer who serves the towns of Grafton and Westborough, worked with Raptor Tales Rescue of Shrewsbury and others to rescue many of the birds, who were unable to fly after being coated in the oil. Twenty-four of the gulls were taken to the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable Sept. 21 and another 14 were taken to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth Sept. 22. “We are also incredibly proud of our staff, students, and volunteers for their hard work over the last two days,” officials wrote on the Cape Wildlife Center’s Facebook page. “There is a lot more work to be done, and we will likely never get the smell of French fries out of the clinics, but we will do everything we can to give these gulls a fighting chance. We will keep you updated on their progress and if you’d like to make a donation to help us purchase some extra fish, dish soap, and medications we’d really appreciate the help!”

