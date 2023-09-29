Crash on Route 3 in Weymouth causes serious injuries, delays

Two lanes of Route 3 southbound were closed Friday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash in Weymouth, officials said.

The crash, which resulted in serious injuries, occurred near mile marker 38.4, Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

At 6:37 a.m. MassDOT officials wrote that the two left lanes of the highway were closed, and to expect delays as a result.