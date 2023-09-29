Del’s Lemonade to replenish newly released apple cider flavor

Del’s announced the fall special on Sept. 15, and posted on Sunday that they would be replenishing stock “asap” at the following locations: Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston; Richmond; Wakefield; North Kingstown; Westerly; Cumberland; Warren, Swansea, East Providence; Post Road and Warwick Avenue locations in Warwick; Johnston; Coventry; and West Warwick.

“Apple cider has been so popular that unfortunately, many locations have run out of stock,” Del’s wrote on Facebook earlier this week. “We would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused if you went out to try our new flavor and were not able to.”

Del’s Lemonade introduced a new apple cider flavor to its offerings earlier this month, and the seasonal special has been so popular among customers, they’ve sold out.

Served in a striped green-and-yellow paper cup, the beloved frozen treat is a Rhode Island tradition. The frozen lemonade stand has been in business since 1948, and their earliest frozen lemonade was created in 1840 by the DeLucia family in Naples, Italy, mixed with sugar and snow, according to company lore. In addition to the original lemon, Del’s also offers watermelon, blueberry, cherry, peach mango, grapefruit, and blood orange flavors. The brand occasionally releases seasonal specials.

“With undertones of honey crisp apple, it is the perfect flavor to welcome the arrival of fall,” the company wrote of the new apple cider flavor on Facebook. “Maybe add a sprinkle of cinnamon on top.”

Commenters called it “absolutely delicious,” and hundreds wrote in wondering where they could find this new take on the Rhode Island delicacy. One person said they tried it in the Rhode Island room at the Big E.

In response to the news that the flavor sold out, one customer didn’t hold back,

“Keep it flowing. We will tell you when we’ve had enough.”

