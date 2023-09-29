Canadian tour bus hits scaffolding in Downtown Crossing

A tour bus from Canada took a wrong turn in Downtown Crossing and collided with scaffolding on the exterior of a building Friday afternoon, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
Around 12:22 p.m., the bus was trying to navigate a turn on Washington Street near Spring Lane when it failed to make it around the corner when it became entangled in the scaffolding, police said.
Streets in downtown near where the incident took place were closed while the bus was backed out of the wreckage and then driven away. Streets reopened around 1:15 p.m.
The bus was being operated by a driver from Great Canadian Coaches.
No further information is currently available.
Emily Sweeney contributed.
