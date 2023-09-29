Faneuil Hall should be renamed, some say. But the process and support for a name change are hazy.

Those two highly-charged processes in Boston were part of a national movement in recent years to rename public spaces and monuments whose original namesake had links to racism, and tell the complete story of America’s most cherished sites. They could also serve as guides for what appears to be a far more divided process to change the name of the popular tourist destination Faneuil Hall — an effort given new urgency following revelations recently reported in the Globe about founder Peter Faneuil’s ties to the slave trade .

When a grassroots group called on then-mayor Martin J. Walsh to rename Dudley Square four years ago, he posed the question to voters. And when the Red Sox wanted to rename Yawkey Way by Fenway Park in 2018, the team made its pitch in a series of highly publicized hearings.

Faneuil Hall name change

A group called the New Democracy Coalition has been pushing to rename Faneuil Hall over the last five years because of Faneuil’s enslavement of and trading of human beings, and this past May the group delivered a petition with more than 3,000 signatures to City Council President Ed Flynn stating their claim. Some members staged sit-ins outside Mayor Michelle Wu’s office, a protest that led to arrests. All for naught.

In fact, the ultimate decision over whether to rename Faneuil Hall could ultimately fall not to the council or mayor, but to a little known city board, the Public Facilities Commission, which appears to have never considered such a decision before, according to a Boston Globe inquiry into city procedures. And no one appears to have yet brought the issue to the board’s attention, despite the swirling controversy.

Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition, said he was under the impression he had to bring his petition to the City Council, so that it could hold a public hearing, then to the Boston Landmarks Commission because it handles “signage” changes to city landmarks. In each case, he said, he felt stonewalled.

“If we do not have the public conversations around how to better deal with the issue of anti-Black racism, we’re going to continue to endure it,” Peterson said.

He added, “Generation upon generation has kicked the ball down the road, so to speak, to avoid having a difficult conversation on race.”

Peterson said he did not file a petition with the Public Facilities Commission, but would now inquire more into the process.

Wu’s office did not respond to requests for comment on whether the city should hold a hearing, or whether the city should rename Faneuil Hall. Flynn also did not respond to requests for comment.

The efforts to rename Yawkey Way and Dudley Square saw far easier routes, though they each faced their own controversy.

Both projects were called before the Public Improvement Commission. The board, under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department, oversees the city’s highways and streets and can seize land through eminent domain, among other powers.

After a series of heated public hearings, the commission in 2018 revoked the title Yawkey Way and reinstated the byway’s original name, Jersey Street. The move was in response to a petition by the Red Sox that raised concerns about former team owner Tom Yawkey’s stewardship of what was once the most segregated franchise in baseball. (John Henry, the current principal owner of the Red Sox, also owns The Boston Globe).

Then, in 2019, Roxbury voters overwhelmingly recommended changing the name of historic Dudley Square to Nubian Square, after a grassroots group — citing Thomas Dudley’s perpetuation of slavery— persuaded Walsh to put the question on the ballot. In light of that clear mandate from the neighborhood, the Public Improvement Commission agreed to the name change.

Former state representative Byron Rushing watched both processes unfold, and he attended the contentious 2018 public hearings over whether to rename Yawkey Way.

Rushing said he supported the recent name change from Yawkey Way back to Jersey Street because not all residents had a chance to have a say in the original 1977 process to name it after the former Red Sox owner. He also said concerns of Tom Yawkey’s discrimination against Black players was well documented.

He thinks the question of renaming Faneuil Hall is different because the building has largely served as a cradle for liberty, abolition, and suffrage — with speeches from historical figures ranging from Frederick Douglass to Lucy Stone — throughout history. In spite of Faneuil’s ties to the slave trade, there’s no evidence of enslavement at the physical space despite some claims from advocacy groups.

“For buildings like this, the way they were named, and how long ago they were named” is important, said Rushing, an unofficial historian of Boston’s Black community.

The process of renaming Faneuil Hall, a city-owned building, would go through the Public Facilities Commission, which oversees any construction on and alterations to public buildings, according to the mayor’s office. The commission, whose three members are appointed by the mayor, was granted naming powers on all municipal buildings through a City Council ordinance passed in 2013.

Over the past decade, though, it’s unclear if the Public Facilities Commission has used such authority. A Globe search of meeting records over that time showed no votes on the renaming of a building, and city officials did not respond to repeated requests to clarify the matter.

Separately, a Wu spokesperson said that the Boston Landmarks Commission would not have a role in the renaming process.

Peterson said advocates have proposed other names for the hall, such as Freedom Hall, or perhaps naming it after Crispus Attucks, the sailor of African and Indigenous ancestry, who was the first casualty of the American Revolution. But whether a name change will ever occur is unknown.

To bolster community support for its initiative, the New Democracy Coalition often points to a 2021 MassInc poll, which showed that 51 percent of respondents supported renaming Faneuil Hall, with 36 percent opposed. Support went up to more than two-thirds among Black Bostonians, while white respondents were split.

But Steve Koczela, president of MassInc Polling Group, urged caution when applying the poll’s findings to Boston as a whole. The survey only polled Bostonians who voted in the 2020 presidential election, so it’s hard to tell if it reflects the entire community.

“The sample that this particular poll included was less diverse than the city’s population as a whole,” Koczela said. “So if you were somehow able to survey the entire city’s population, you might find something a bit different.”

Because the polling sample is less diverse than Boston, a person-of-color-majority city, Koczela said, it’s likely that support for a name change is actually higher.

Eric Hanson Plass, a National Park Service historian who once served as lead park ranger for Faneuil Hall and helped expose some of Peter Faneuil’s past, said Boston residents’ perspectives seem to change depending on whom you ask.

Hanson Plass declined to share his personal thoughts on renaming Faneuil Hall, but said the question is different than those posed for renaming Yawkey Way or Dudley Square because generations have used Faneuil Hall as an organizing space for independence, abolition, and suffrage. And each generation that convened there knew that meeting at Faneuil Hall meant “you’re speaking with authority.”

The name itself “has a huge kind of history around it,” Hanson Plass said. “How much does the name reflect the benefactor that created that hall?”





Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her @tianarochon.