Help for those branded by force

“One of the clinics I serve in Chelsea is home to the highest density of gangs in New England,” said Kourosh, director of Community Health at Massachusetts General Hospital’s Department of Dermatology and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. “So I founded a pro-bono tattoo removal program at MGH to assist young people trying to dissociate from gangs and help them acquire jobs and reintegrate in healthy circles in society.”

Sadly, some tattoos are applied without the recipient’s permission. Those tattoos, said Dr. Arianne Shadi Kourosh, often represent a dangerous association with society’s more malevolent entities: criminal gangs and human trafficking.

Kourosh launched Project Phoenix (since renamed the Radiance Clinic) with the help of medical laser experts in MGH’s Dermatology Department and a laser donation from the Marlborough-based Candela Corporation. It addresses the use of tattoos to identify allegiance or property that dates back centuries.

“We know the concept of branding with tattoos is very old — from tribal cultures in many parts of the world,” said Kourosh. “In gangs, there is a similar concept of marking a person as part of one group and possibly the enemy of others.

“The tattoos associated with human trafficking have been the most disturbing for us, because people are at times branded by force and these brands are attempts to signify ownership and exploitation of other human beings,” she said.

Dr. Arianne Shadi Kourosh founded the MGH/Harvard Pro Bono Tattoo Removal Program. Harvard Pro Bono Tattoo Removal Program

During the early years of the clinic, Kourosh noticed “the primary care doctors and nurse examiners from the district attorney’s office began referring an emerging population of young women to our clinic who had been forcibly branded with tattoos due to human trafficking,” she said.

Kourosh contacted a mentor, Dr. Terry Cronin, president of the American Academy of Dermatology, and the two spearheaded a task force concentrating on intervention and prevention of human trafficking. Kourosh now chairs that task force.

“We realized that dermatologists could be uniquely positioned to aid in efforts to assist those experiencing trafficking, to recognize and diagnose relevant signs on the skin, and to assist patients with certain aspects of care and recovery, including the treatment of exploitation-related diseases, scars, and tattoos,” Kourosh said. “We’ve partnered with national experts on human trafficking to create an online toolkit on the AAD website to guide dermatologists on how to recognize human trafficking, how to navigate and document a clinical encounter in a way that protects patients, and how to connect patients with resources that will help them dissociate from exploiters.”

Grants cover the cost of the tattoo removals. Due to the sensitive nature of Kourosh’s work — where patient safety is a priority — the location of the Radiance Clinic isn’t publicized. She works together with interdisciplinary teams of primary care doctors, mental health professionals, social workers, community programs, and district attorneys.

“The people who are the first points of access in our justice system and health care system … know how to contact us,” she said. “They’ve referred so many people that we’ve always had a waiting list.”

For her patients, Kourosh said tattoo removal is the first step in a long journey.

“They’re doing their best to escape dangers and criminal situations and to change their lives. While they carry these brands of the gang or trafficking tattoos, which are often in plain sight, they never feel safe,” she said. “There’s a risk that previous gangs, crime rings, or exploiters could find them.”

Several private studios also are initiating programs for those recently incarcerated who are looking for — literally — a clean slate.

“We plan to offer free tattoo removal for those who have tattoos on certain areas that are prohibiting them from finding employment or simply to help them make the change they want,” said Darline Arias of Vanished House of Laser in Salem, adding that she’ll offer the same program “to any sex-trafficking victims who have tattoos that were put on them without consent.”

