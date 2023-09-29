Two police officers involved in shooting in Lakeville; man transported to hospital, officials say

A man was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police on Precinct Street in Lakeville early Friday morning, State Police said.

It happened shortly before 4 a.m., and the incident involved a Lakeville police officer and a Massachusetts State Police trooper, according Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police.

“The suspect was shot and was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he is receiving emergency treatment,” Procopio said in the statement. “Neither police officer was injured. A weapon belonging to the suspect was recovered.”