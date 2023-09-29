Massachusetts Republican Party settles campaign finance allegations with state, to pay $15,000

In doing so, the party did not admit it violated any laws during the 2020 election, when campaign finance regulators said it had evidence state Senator Ryan Fattman made a series of rapid-fire donations from his campaign account to the state party, which then spent similar if not identical amounts to help Stephanie Fattman, his wife, in her successful reelection bid for Worcester County register of probate.

The MassGOP will pay $15,000 in three installments under the deal, which party chair Amy Carnevale signed Wednesday with Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office, according to a copy provided to the Globe.

The Massachusetts Republican Party agreed to settle allegations it took $137,000 in “impermissible” donations from a state senator in 2020 and used the money to help the campaign of his wife, according to an agreement the party’s new leader signed with state prosecutors.

The donations — totaling $137,045 — were “directed to be used for the benefit” of Stephanie Fattman’s campaign, according to allegations detailed in the three-page agreement. The contributions were “structured to appear as contributions to the MassGOP to avoid the $100 committee-to-committee contribution limit.”

The civil agreement brings a partial close to a years-long probe into the party, the Fattmans, and Jim Lyons, the party chair at the time. Campbell’s office remains in negotiations over a potential settlement with the Fattmans and Lyons, who have previously denied wrongdoing and cast the regulators’ probe as unfair.

The settlement with the party was first reported by Politico.

“I inherited a party that was under grand jury investigation for campaign finance violations, involved in multiple lawsuits, but most importantly a desire from Republicans to move the party forward,” Carnevale said in a statement Friday. She was elected chair in January, taking over a party that was hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt and juggling multiple lawsuits.

“This week’s settlement, and the earlier resolution of four inherited lawsuits, allows the party to focus on the future,” Carnevale said.

Not all of its legal headaches are in the rearview, however. Lyons and more than 20 current state GOP committee members last month sued both Carnevale and the very panel the committee members sit on, accusing the party of wrongly killing a lawsuit against its own treasurer.

Carnevale confirmed in March that OCPF also was investigating whether the state party — also under Lyons — coordinated with an outside super PAC, in a potential violation of state law, during last year’s gubernatorial election, when Republicans lost the office.

The investigation involving the Fattmans has dragged on far longer than these other matters. The Fattmans had sought a court injunction in early 2021 to block OCPF from making any referrals to the attorney general, arguing that the OCPF director pursued a biased and “illegal” investigation. They were unsuccessful, but the lawsuit effectively pushed the investigation — which would have typically been kept under wraps — into public view.

Regulators have said the couple may have violated various campaign finance laws during the 2020 election, including those barring people from disguising the true source of donations.

Public records show six of the state party’s expenditures aiding Stephanie Fattman came in October 2020, often delivered just days after her husband cut checks to the party.

In one instance, Ryan Fattman made a $5,766.73 contribution to the state party two days before the party spent the exact amount, including the 73 cents, on campaign materials supporting his wife. In another, Ryan Fattman’s campaign made a $46,500 donation to the party — the largest single contribution the party’s state account reported receiving that year — four days before it spent $46,348 on mailers for Stephanie Fattman.

The Globe reported in the fall of 2021 that a grand jury had heard testimony about potential campaign finance violations by Lyons and Ryan Fattman. But then-Attorney General Maura Healey, who was elected governor last fall, took no formal action on the case before she left office, leaving the probe to her successor, Campbell.

Campaign finance regulators said they also found evidence that the Sutton Republican Town Committee also may have violated campaign finance laws.

Public records show in August that Ryan Fattman donated $25,000 to the town committee at a time when his brother, Anthony, was chairman and the senator himself was secretary. In the subsequent two-plus months, the committee reported making $33,253 in in-kind contributions to help Stephanie Fattman’s campaign, including canvassing and phone calls to buttress her reelection to a second six-year term.

