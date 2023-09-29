Minuteman Technical superintendent to resign after less than a year following tumultuous tenure

In an e-mail to the Globe Wednesday, Dawson said she “was saddened” that she would not continue to lead the district. She said her resignation takes effect Sept. 30.

On Wednesday, the district’s school committee announced that Dawson would resign in what it described as an “amicable resolution,” chairperson Jeff Stulin said in a statement to parents and staff at the Lexington school.

Kathleen Dawson, the superintendent - director of the Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical School District who was placed on leave in May amid mounting criticism of her leadership style, will resign this week, ending a tumultuous tenure that lasted less than a year.

Dr. Kathleen Dawson, superintendent-director of the Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical School District, announced this week that she will resign Sept. 30, 2023.

In May, Dawson was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into complaints received by the school committee. Shortly before that, Dawson had received a unanimous vote of no confidence from the Minuteman Faculty Association.

The school draws close to 700 students from Acton, Arlington, Bolton, Concord, Dover, Lancaster, Lexington, Needham, and Stow.

At the time, Dawson said in a statement that she was criticized for “line dancing with students last fall at a school dance” and for allegedly touching students and staff “inappropriately,” such as reaching out “to touch an arm or shoulder.”

An independent investigator hired by the district to look into the allegations concluded “there was no finding of sexual harassment,” Stulin said in the statement.

“The School Committee thanks Dr. Dawson for her contributions to education initiatives that supported effective learning outcomes for our students,” he wrote.

Dawson said in her e-mail that “none of the complainants alleged that any touchings were sexual in nature” and she identified the motivation for “these accusations as a response to unpopular decisions she made in the course of her work.”

In May, Dawson said the complaints against her followed her decision not to extend the contract of the school’s longtime principal, George Clement. Students had started a “Save Mr. Clement” petition to urge Dawson to “reconsider her decision to not renew our principal’s contract.” Parents said they were also outraged by the decision, with one describing Clement as “a beloved figure.”

This week, Dawson said the school committee had commended her performance throughout the school year and she was “saddened she will not be able to continue to lead the district to ever greater accomplishments.”

Dawson said she was resigning “in the interests of moving forward professionally and personally, to facilitate Minuteman’s important mission, and in light of the hostile reaction” she encountered on various issues.

Kevin Mahoney, who was named the district’s acting superintendent-director in May, and Interim Principal Kathleen Bouchard will continue to lead the district as the school committee begins the search for a new superintendent, Stulin said.

“It is our duty to the Minuteman community to provide guidance that fosters safe and thriving learning environments. We take that responsibility seriously,” he said. “As such, the Committee will collaborate with ... members of the Minuteman community as we take on this transition together and recognize the appropriate pathways to the next stage of leadership.”

Peter Kelleher, the current union president of the school’s faculty association, said teachers were “relieved” by Dawson’s resignation but “enraged by the School Committee’s statement regarding Dawson and her tenure here.”

“To applaud Dr. Dawson’s educational ‘contributions’ whilst ignoring the faculty’s efforts and hardship during her tenure is simultaneously offensive and laughable,” the union said. “We further condemn the school committee’s language regarding ‘no finding of sexual harassment’ as intentionally deceptive.”

The association said the accusations against Dawson “were not of sexual harassment but of inappropriate and uninvited touching” and the school committee’s announcement of her resignation “reflects no care or concern for those who had the courage to come forward.”

In May, all 90 members of the union took a vote of no confidence in Dawson, the first time teachers at the school had taken such a vote against the superintendent.





