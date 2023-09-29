Multiple people sent to hospital after shooting in Lexington Friday night

LEXINGTON — Authorities were investigating a shooting in a residential neighborhood here on Friday night that sent multiple people to the hospital, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.
The shooting occurred on Keeler Farm Way, according to a spokeswoman for Ryan’s office.
“The involved parties, who are known to each other, have been transported to the hospital,” the spokeswoman said in a brief statement. “This is an ongoing investigation.”
Lexington police cruisers blocked a stretch of East Street between Grant Street and Burnham Road, and about a dozen emergency vehicles crowded Keeler Farm Way, where a home was cordoned off with yellow police tape.
No further information was immediately released.
