See photos and videos of flash flooding in New York City

Heavy rainfall in New York City and the surrounding region Friday morning caused flash flooding, forcing subway lines to close, delaying flights, and turning major roadways into rivers.
Up to 5 inches of rain fell overnight with several more expected during the day, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.
Hochul declared a state of emergency and urged people to stay indoors and off the roads. The National Weather issued a “considerable” flash-flood warning for Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Warnings were also in effect for the Bronx, Staten Island, and Jersey City, N.J.
New York City emergency officials have issued a travel advisory as heavy rain and flooding hits https://t.co/E30q97yK2O pic.twitter.com/xw1EgGvXmM— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 29, 2023
NYC Williamsburg, Brooklyn is completely flooded due to heavy rainfall. #flashflood #flashflooding #flooding #flood #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #brooklyn #rain #rainstorm #storm #downpour #streetflooding pic.twitter.com/2g9IVKzsET— Shadab Javed (@JShadab1) September 29, 2023
This isn’t good. #parkslope flooding. Bumper cars. pic.twitter.com/0dTMKWJxfn— Lauren Glassberg (@LaurenGlassberg) September 29, 2023
Marcy Ave. & Flushing Ave. in Brooklyn. Streets are worse than Ida at 8:45 AM. #flashflood #flashflooding #flooding #flood #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #brooklyn #rain #rainstorm #storm #downpoor #streetflooding pic.twitter.com/SMS37h7OVn— Steve Kastenbaum (@SKastenbaum) September 29, 2023
