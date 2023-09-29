See photos and videos of flash flooding in New York City

Heavy rainfall in New York City and the surrounding region Friday morning caused flash flooding, forcing subway lines to close, delaying flights, and turning major roadways into rivers.

Up to 5 inches of rain fell overnight with several more expected during the day, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

Hochul declared a state of emergency and urged people to stay indoors and off the roads. The National Weather issued a “considerable” flash-flood warning for Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Warnings were also in effect for the Bronx, Staten Island, and Jersey City, N.J.