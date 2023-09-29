scorecardresearch Skip to main content

See photos and videos of flash flooding in New York City

By Adri Pray Globe Correspondent,Updated September 29, 2023, 13 minutes ago
A person walks their bike along a flooded road at the Southwest entrance of Prospect Park amid a coastal storm on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City.Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Heavy rainfall in New York City and the surrounding region Friday morning caused flash flooding, forcing subway lines to close, delaying flights, and turning major roadways into rivers.

Up to 5 inches of rain fell overnight with several more expected during the day, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

Hochul declared a state of emergency and urged people to stay indoors and off the roads. The National Weather issued a “considerable” flash-flood warning for Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Warnings were also in effect for the Bronx, Staten Island, and Jersey City, N.J.

A person pushes a barricade floating on a flooded E 10th Street amid a coastal storm on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City.Michael M. Santiago/Getty
Cars drive along a flooded street on Church Avenue amid a coastal storm on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City.Michael M. Santiago/Getty
Cars stranded in floodwater on the FDR highway in Manhattan, New York, on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images
An ambulance drives through floodwaters on a street near the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn on Friday morning, Sept. 29, 2023.ANNA WATTS/NYT
Cars drive through floodwaters in a street near the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn on Friday morning, Sept. 29, 2023.ANNA WATTS/NYT
A driver pushes through floodwaters on Friday morning in the Bronx, Sept. 29, 2023.GREGG VIGLIOTTI/NYT
A pedestrian walks through flooding in the street in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn on Friday morning, Sept. 29, 2023.ANNA WATTS/NYT
Cars sit stuck in the flooded streets in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.Spencer Platt/Getty
Commuters stand on a bus stop bench amid rising floodwaters on Friday morning in the Bronx, Sept. 29, 2023.GREGG VIGLIOTTI/NYT

Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray @globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy.

