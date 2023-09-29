Quincy man, 29, indicted for allegedly beating Irish national to death on St. Patrick’s Day

A Quincy man has been indicted for allegedly beating an Irish national to death in Downtown Crossing on the night of St. Patrick’s Day, according to court records.

A Suffolk Superior Court grand jury handed up the indictment Tuesday against Sanusi Sadiq, 29, charging him with one count of manslaughter in connection with the death of Barry Whelan, 46, who was living in Woburn at the time of the attack.

No lawyer was listed in court documents for Sadiq, who is not in custody. His arraignment is slated for Oct. 26, records show.