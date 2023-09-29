Quincy man, 29, indicted for allegedly beating Irish national to death on St. Patrick’s Day

A Quincy man has been indicted for allegedly beating an Irish national to death in Downtown Crossing on the night of St. Patrick’s Day, according to court records.
A Suffolk Superior Court grand jury handed up the indictment Tuesday against Sanusi Sadiq, 29, charging him with one count of manslaughter in connection with the death of Barry Whelan, 46, who was living in Woburn at the time of the attack.
No lawyer was listed in court documents for Sadiq, who is not in custody. His arraignment is slated for Oct. 26, records show.
Around 9 p.m. on March 17, police received a report of a man on the ground near an ATM on Winter Street. Whelan was lying “face up and unconscious” when police arrived and paramedics “stated that they believed they noticed a small abrasion to the back of the victim’s head.”
Whelan was taken off life support at a local hospital one week after the attack, police said. The medical examiner’s office determined he died from blunt force trauma.
Whelan, formerly of Dublin, was survived by his mother Valerie and brother Darren, both of Ireland, according to his obituary.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated when more information is released.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.