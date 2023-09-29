Tattoo remorse? Get rid of it

The reasons for removing a tattoo are as numerous as the reasons for getting one in the first place, said Jason Walker, owner of New Beginnings Laser Tattoo Removal and First Class Tattoo Removal, both in Wakefield.

According to a survey by Illinois-based Advanced Dermatology , roughly a quarter of all recipients are unhappy with at least one of their tattoos. And the sharp increase in tattoo removal businesses in Eastern Massachusetts seems to support those findings.

“Most tattoos do have stories behind them,” Walker said. “Some have to do with ex-boyfriends or ex-girlfriends, or wedding rings on the ring finger after divorce.

“I got a text message from a new client [who] asked if I could help him remove a tattoo of his ex-wife from his upper back,” he said. “He sent me a picture of the tattoo of his ex-wife in a very compromised position with her name in big black letters. Apparently, the new girlfriend wasn’t happy about it.”

Walker and other studio owners and managers said the most common reasons for removing tattoos are putting past relationships firmly in the rear-view mirror; outgrowing youthful tastes or indiscretions; poor workmanship; becoming a parent; and considering job requirements or new social perceptions.

There also are tattoos related to society’s darker side, such as jailhouse, gang-related, and “branding” tattoos that indicate ownership. However, most tattoo regret comes down to simple life changes.

“I got my first tattoo when I was 18. It’s the Chinese symbol for ‘love,’” said Kathlen Barbosa of Everett. “Tattoos are a great way of expressing yourself, and gives you the freedom to be creative.”

Zheyla Rouge during a tattoo removal at the Vanished House of Laser in Salem. Owner Darline Arias, right, is removing a tattoo on her back. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

However, three subsequent tattoos didn’t age as well, and Barbosa is having them removed at Vanished House of Laser in Salem.

“I have a small anchor on one wrist, and a small heart on the other wrist, both done when I turned 21. These were very spontaneous, and didn’t mean anything,” said Barbosa. “The third tattoo is a diamond that has absolutely no meaning. I just hate it.”

Michael Provitola of Wakefield, N.H., said he “was young and foolish, and thought it was cool” when he got his first tattoo — a skull, bird talons, and flames — as a teenager in the late 1900s, when tattoo parlors were illegal in Massachusetts (a 38-year-old ban on tattoos, enacted due to health concerns, was overturned in late 2000). More ink followed. But fatherhood, and a new commitment to his faith, put Provitola’s body art in an unfavorable light.

“These were definitely not godly tattoos,” said Provitola, who is having his tattoos removed at Walker’s New Beginnings studio. “The process isn’t very complicated. It’s a matter of being able to sit and endure the pain of the laser, but the process is very simple.”

The more complicated — and the more colorful — the tattoo, the more time-consuming the removal process is. “The most challenging colors of tattoo ink to be removed would be red, yellow, green, purple, and orange,” said Walker of the Wakefield shops. “These colors are less able to absorb the wavelengths of light and take longer to remove. The challenge can also depend on whether the tattoo was done by an amateur or professional.

“Black tattoos are easiest to remove because the laser is able to target the black pigment more precisely,” he said. “White tattoo ink is almost impossible to remove because white ink acts as a shield. White doesn’t absorb any of the infrared light from the laser.”

The number of sessions required to remove a tattoo — and the associated cost — can vary dramatically, and not only because of the size, color, intricacy, and quality of the tattoo. “Each person and their skin reacts differently to the process,” said Jamie Murnane, owner of Rethink Your Ink in Billerica.

Reputable studios will recommend proper skin care, before and after each session. Still, the process carries the penalty of some discomfort.

“Everyone describes the sensation a little differently,” said Crystal Conte, a studio leader for Removery in Burlington. (The company also has studios in Dedham, Braintree, Lawrence, Framingham, and Boston). “You can equate it to how some food that is spicy for one person might be negligible to another.

“The process is usually very quick, however, with many of our appointments being 15 minutes in duration, which includes time to numb the area with cold packs,” said Conte. “I assure my clients that if they could sit for the tattoo, they can sit for the removal.” The more complicated — and colorful — the tattoo, the more time-consuming the removal process is, requiring more sessions.

The Advanced Dermatology survey indicates nearly 70 percent of tattoo customers believe the increase in popularity of tattoos is due, in part, to the relative ease of removal later. Conte noted that tattoo removal technology has improved significantly in recent years, primarily through advanced techniques and laser technology.

“One of the game-changers in the industry is the PicoWay laser,” she said. “Picosecond laser technology delivers laser energy in shorter bursts, breaking down ink particles more efficiently and with fewer side effects. It has made tattoo removal faster, safer, and more effective.”

For those considering getting a tattoo, Dr. Arianne Shadi Kourosh, director of community health at Mass General’s Department of Dermatology, has one piece of advice: Don’t do it.

“The laser doesn’t actually take out the ink, but rather zaps it into many tiny particles that are then absorbed and hopefully eventually cleared by the body,” said Kourosh. “However, we don’t know if they all fully clear or if some remain in the tissues permanently and if they are toxic to health. It’s so trendy these days, and I wish there was more education among young people about the tattoo regret that we dermatologists see in patients down the line.”

Brion O’Connor can be reached at brionoc@verizon.net.