Topsfield Fair returns with famed pumpkins -- and fun

Steve Sperry holds a check for $6500 after he placed first at the 39th All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Sept 29, 2023. Sperry’s was the last pumpkin to be weighed for the night and had to beat the prior weight of 2074 lbs held by Tom Keenan. Sperry has competed for 23 years and placed first this year with a weight of 2198 lbs. This was his third first-place finish.

The winning pumpkin, grown by Steve Sperry of Johnston, R.I., won at a hefty 2,198 pounds, according to Woody Lancaster, co-chair of the giant pumpkin weigh-in.

The annual Topsfield Fair kicked off Friday with its well-known giant pumpkin weigh-in.

Second place went to Thomas Keenan, of Swampscott, with his pumpkin weighing 2,074 pounds. Third place went to Stephen Hallowell, of Duxbury, with a pumpkin that weighed 1,631 pounds.

The tradition began at the Topsfield Fair in 1984 with its first winning pumpkin weighing in at 433 pounds, according to the website. The event became so popular that a cut-off weight was put in place. Now all entries must weigh at least 300 pounds.

Advertisement

This year’s winning pumpkin fell a little short of last year’s record-breaking winner. In 2022, Jamie Graham, of Tyngsboro, broke previous records with his 2,480 pound gourd.

A pumpkin grown by Steve Sperry at the 39th All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Sept 29, 2023. Tanner Pearson For The Boston Globe

According to its website, the Topsfield Fair first began in 1818 as a cattle show for breeders around Essex County. The annual fair rarely misses a year except for when it was suspended for three years during the Civil War and World War II as well as in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Running until Oct. 9, the fair features cattle shows, pig races, food contests, and live music.

Topsfield, MA, 9/29/23 - Workers of the Topsfield Fair move cows to the Cattle House at the Topsfield Fair on Sept 29, 2023. - (Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe) Tanner Pearson For The Boston Globe

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.topsfieldfair.org/plan/tickets/.









Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.