Topsfield Fair returns with famed pumpkins -- and fun

The annual Topsfield Fair kicked off Friday with its well-known giant pumpkin weigh-in.
The winning pumpkin, grown by Steve Sperry of Johnston, R.I., won at a hefty 2,198 pounds, according to Woody Lancaster, co-chair of the giant pumpkin weigh-in.
Second place went to Thomas Keenan, of Swampscott, with his pumpkin weighing 2,074 pounds. Third place went to Stephen Hallowell, of Duxbury, with a pumpkin that weighed 1,631 pounds.
The tradition began at the Topsfield Fair in 1984 with its first winning pumpkin weighing in at 433 pounds, according to the website. The event became so popular that a cut-off weight was put in place. Now all entries must weigh at least 300 pounds.
This year’s winning pumpkin fell a little short of last year’s record-breaking winner. In 2022, Jamie Graham, of Tyngsboro, broke previous records with his 2,480 pound gourd.
According to its website, the Topsfield Fair first began in 1818 as a cattle show for breeders around Essex County. The annual fair rarely misses a year except for when it was suspended for three years during the Civil War and World War II as well as in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Running until Oct. 9, the fair features cattle shows, pig races, food contests, and live music.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.topsfieldfair.org/plan/tickets/.
