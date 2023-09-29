I was the reporter who wrote about Dianne Feinstein’s decline. But that’s not what I remember most.

But that’s not the story that sticks in my mind today upon the news of her passing at 90 years old.

Her legacy is also complicated by her later years in the Senate, during which she began to suffer from memory lapses, both in public and private, and other health complications. I am the reporter who first detailed the extent of those memory difficulties last year and the questions among her colleagues about her fitness to continue serving, along with a colleague, when I was working at The San Francisco Chronicle.

Not long after I started working as The Chronicle’s Washington correspondent, I got a tip about the Democrat and long-serving senator — did I know she was also an artist?

It turned out that in the 1990s, Feinstein picked up drawing with colored pencils as a hobby. She mainly drew pictures of nature and still lifes, such as flowers from her gardens in San Francisco and Washington, and birds she observed there.

Drawings by Senator Dianne Feinstein are pictured on display in her office in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., Monday, July 22, 2019. (Tal Kopan) Tal Kopan

The original drawings had since been turned into prints that had become something of an underground collectors’ item. They were auctioned off for charity and given as gifts, sometimes to ambassadors or dignitaries she met with. I asked her office if I could see some and write a story.

I met with the senator in her hideaway, a small personal office senators get near the Senate chamber in the US Capitol for small meetings and repose during votes. Feinstein, already a senior member of the Senate, had a particularly good location, not far from the chamber on the top floor of the Capitol.

Inside, on full display, were the prints. There were lovely yellow daffodils in a blue pitcher, resplendent pink roses, and a detailed small drawing of an owl done with only a Number 2 pencil.

“This hawk owl ... I had a really good time drawing him,” Feinstein told me.

Despite the drawings being more than 20 years old, Feinstein happily walked me through her recollections of each, pointing out her housekeeper’s teapot, flowers from Stinson Beach.

She humbly called herself “a doodler.” She also remarked to her staff that the colors were fading and they should refresh the prints.

She was most active in the hobby when she first got to Washington, she said; she arrived in 1992 as one of the women elected during what became called “Year of the Woman,” because the election increased the number of women in the 100-member Senate from two to six.

“I found when I was alone, particularly when I first came here in the 90s, I spent time drawing for some reason,” Feinstein observed. “I don’t anymore, I don’t know why. ... I guess I got busier.”

She did get busier — she went on to become the first woman to serve on the Judiciary Committee and the first to be its top Democrat, as well as the first woman to chair the Intelligence Committee. She was a key author and player on significant legislation including a now-lapsed assault weapons ban and the Violence Against Women Act.

The drawings, meanwhile, were replicated as prints in various forms. I heard at least one fellow senator had a mug with one of her drawings on it.

During our 12 minute conversation in Feinstein’s office, she pointed to a painting of bright red tulips, saying she had titled it “Primary Tulips” because she drew them during her first primary election for Senate, in 1992. She said it was one she was “particularly fond of.”

“Because it’s bold,” she said. “And I like that.”





Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan.