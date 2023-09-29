What Dianne Feinstein’s death means in the short term for American politics

Feinstein, who was first elected to the Senate in 1992, had announced in February that she would not seek reelection next year. There are three Democratic US representatives running for the seat and it is far from certain what will happen now.

But there are other immediate impacts to the loss of the longest serving woman in the Senate, especially as Congress is being asked to avert a federal government shutdown this very weekend, and there will be one less vote to get something passed.

The news Friday of Senator Dianne Feinstein’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes to the trailblazing California Democrat and kicked into high gear the process of filling one of the most powerful positions in American politics.

Advertisement

The last time California elected a Republican to the Senate was in 1988. But the conventional wisdom is that, ironically, Republicans will actually decide which Democrat goes to the Senate next year because of the way the state holds its elections.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Here are three ways Feinstein’s death impacts the the politics landscape:

Expect a lot of shouting over who should be appointed to the seat

Heading into a weekend when the government is poised to shut down, Republicans have more voting members than Democrats.

As it stands on Friday morning, Democratic Senators Tina Smith and Debbie Stabenow are both isolating after testing positive for COVID. Now there is the vacancy after Feinstein’s death.

Granted, Senate Republicans do seem interested in passing some type of spending bill to keep the government open, and Smith and Stabenow may be back soon. But the slim Democratic majority leaves very little room for error.

California Governor Gavin Newsom initially vowed to name a Black woman to the Senate seat if it became available. But earlier this month Newsom clarified that he would not appoint Representative Barbara Lee, a Black woman, since she is among the three candidates running for the office. Instead, he told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he would appoint a caretaker who would not vie for the seat.

Advertisement

Lee and her supporters were incensed.

“I am troubled by the Governor’s remarks,” Lee wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election”

The latest polling shows her in a distant third place to fellow Representatives Adam Schiff, whom Nancy Pelosi is backing, and Katie Porter, who is backed by Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Lee’s best shot at winning the seat is to be appointed to the seat. So until Newsom names a successor, expect a lot of protesting from the Lee camp.

Which is all the more reason for Newsom to make a quick appointment. Among Newsom’s options: San Francisco Mayor London Breed, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

Watch for more Democrats to call on Senator Bob Menendez to resign — but not push him out the door

The explosive news in the US Senate this week was the federal indictment of New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez on three bribery charges.

Within days, some 30 Democratic senators called on him to resign. On Thursday, he pleaded with his colleagues to give him more time and to allow the justice system to do its work.

Until there’s an appointment to replace Feinstein in the Senate, Democrats might turn down the heat on him to leave immediately — even if their position that he should resign is unchanged.

Advertisement

Ultimately, however, the Democratic governor of New Jersey will get to appoint a replacement for Menendez, should he resign, so it’s not a critical issue here.

Expect even more focus on aging politicians, like Biden

Some Democrats, like New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, said the calls for Feinstein to resign earlier this year because of a prolonged absence due to her poor health were sexist.

Turns out, the critics were right, and Feinstein’s health was failing. In August, she reliqushed the power of attorney to make personal financial decisions to her daughter. She was unable to do many of her duties as a Senator this year, though she did make key votes.

Coupled with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health challenges after his fall earlier this year and a majority of Democrats saying that President Biden is too old to run for reelection, Feinstein’s death will keep the discussion of aging politicians in the headlines.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.