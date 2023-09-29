President Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton react to death of Senator Dianne Feinstein: ‘A true trailblazer’

“Her passing is a great loss for so many, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California that she dedicated her life to serving,” James Fauls, Feinstein’s chief of staff, said in a statement. “Senator Feinstein never backed away from a fight for what was just and right. At the same time, she was always willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation.”

Dianne Feinstein, the first woman to represent California in the Senate who held her seat for more than 30 years and broke barriers for women in politics, died on Thursday night at her Washington, D.C., home.

President Biden said in a statement that Feinstein was “a pioneering American. A true trailblazer. And for Jill and me, a cherished friend.”

“Often the only woman in the room, Dianne was a role model for so many Americans – a job she took seriously by mentoring countless public servants, many of whom now serve in my Administration,” Biden said in a statement. “She had an immense impact on younger female leaders for whom she generously opened doors. Dianne was tough, sharp, always prepared, and never pulled a punch, but she was also a kind and loyal friend, and that’s what Jill and I will miss the most.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that Feinstein was a “pioneering woman leader” and reflected on their relationship as friends and neighbors.

“For decades, Senator Feinstein was a pillar of public service in California: from San Francisco’s City Hall to the United States Capitol,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Her indomitable, indefatigable leadership made a magnificent difference for our national security and personal safety, the health of our people and our planet, and the strength of our Democracy.”

Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state and the first woman to be a presidential nominee for a major political party, said Feinstein “blazed trails for women in politics and found a life’s calling in public service.”

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, the Senate majority whip, called Feinstein a “trailblazer.”

“Dianne was my friend and seatmate on the Senate Judiciary Committee for more than twenty years,” Durbin said in a statement. “She never backed away from the toughest political battles—she was always dignified and always effective. The Senate and those of us privileged to serve with her have lost a woman whose public service wrote an inspiring chapter in the history of our nation.”

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said in a statement that he will “always remember Senator Feinstein with deep admiration and affection as a smart, strong leader and legislator as well as a thoughtful, sweet friend.”

“She was always full of encouragement and warmth no matter how difficult the cause or challenge, and her smiling, steadfast courage and strength will always inspire me. My thoughts are with her family, friends, and colleagues who will miss her dearly.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @amandakauf1.