Project conserves 3,700 acres of forest in northern New Hampshire

SHELBURNE, N.H. — The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests has completed a long-term effort to protect two adjacent forests in the northern part of the state totaling 3,700 acres.

The forests will be managed for multiple objectives, including habitat protection, scenic value, and for public recreation and education. They will remain open to hiking, hunting, fishing, and forest management.

The 2,670-acre Shelburne Valley Forest rises from the Androscoggin River to the ridgeline of the Mahoosuc Range, an extension of the White Mountains that straddles the border between New Hampshire and Maine. The land includes an 84-mile trail, river fishing, and boating opportunities, and diverse habitats such as cranberry bogs and red spruce swamps.