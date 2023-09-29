Mass. can help residents grapple with ‘crisis pregnancy centers’

The recent article about Your Options Medical, a so-called crisis pregnancy center — let’s call it an “anti-abortion clinic” — operating licensed clinics and a mobile van in Massachusetts, provided important context about a type of facility that is often misunderstood and potentially dangerous (“With abortion access, Cape also gets its foes: ‘Crisis pregnancy center’ sponsors medical van,” Page A1, Sept. 23). It is true that most crisis pregnancy centers are not clinics medically licensed by the Department of Public Health and do not provide comprehensive reproductive health care. Rather, these organizations seek to prevent people from accessing abortion care, often by providing inaccurate and misleading information, including about the physical and psychological effects of abortion.

While the Department of Public Health has no jurisdiction over unlicensed facilities, the Board of Registration in Nursing and the Board of Registration in Medicine each have regulations that set forth standards of conduct for nursing and physician practice by licensed clinical providers. Either board could take action on a licensed provider if there is evidence that the provider is engaged in conduct considered deceptive, inaccurate, or intentionally misleading.