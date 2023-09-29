Policy training wheels to advance the next generation of bicyclists

In her Sept. 23 letter, Anne L. McKinnon listed a number of key things Boston must do to safely and effectively put more cyclists on the road ( “No, building bikes lanes isn’t enough. Boston should also ...” ). Spinning off the points she raised: A few summers ago, I was bicycling in Germany with an Elderhostel group. The leader took us to the parking lot of an elementary school. There, laid out in paint on the pavement in three-quarter scale, was seemingly every road configuration possible — T’s, Y’s, crosses, multiple lanes, with stop signs, yield signs, left turn only signs, etc.

We were told that children of an appropriate age learn the rules of the road and how to execute all maneuvers safely using proper hand signals while keeping their balance as they look over their shoulder for possible oncoming cars. At the end of their training, police come and put them through a short test and award them with a certificate of achievement.

These kids grow up to be drivers of motorized vehicles as well as adult bicyclists.

Warren Manhard

Lexington





Young people would acquire far more than just a set of skills

I applaud the pragmatic and hopeful message of your Sept. 18 editorial, “When building bike lanes isn’t enough,” particularly the suggestion about introducing bicycle education into the public school curriculum. Normalizing sustainable transportation options such as biking is a matter not just of acquiring a particular set of skills but also of developing a comfort level and fluency, akin to speaking a foreign language. The earlier you learn it, the more you will have a robust comfort zone that can survive occasional traumas and periods of disuse.

Most important of all, perhaps, teaching bike skills and awareness to grade schoolers could make them more conscientious drivers, whether or not they ever touch a bike as adults.

Aaron Goode

New Haven