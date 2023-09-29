Probation officer’s good work shines light toward path to recovery

We read with hope and joy of Ben Warren’s recovery from addiction that Kelley Montgomery, a probation officer in Lynn, has promoted through her good work (“Finding the road to recovery,” Metro , Sept. 24). Her commitment over decades is inspiring. Too often people whose criminal charges revolve around addiction do not get help; rather, they are incarcerated.

Representative Ruth B. Balser and Senator Cindy F. Friedman have filed “An Act Relative to Treatment, Not Imprisonment,” which would prohibit incarceration for people on probation who are working toward recovery and are adhering to treatment and whose sole “violation” of probation is an episode of use of a drug or alcohol. Episodes of use are part of the disease of addiction and often are signposts on the road to remission.