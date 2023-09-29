Ben Scalzi, No. 9 Hanover pass road test against Patriot rival Plymouth South

The ninth-ranked Hawks wasted little time setting the tone Friday night, scoring on their first possession, a a 6-yard pass from senior Ben Scalzi to sophomore tight end Sebastian Brown, on the way to a 42-7 Patriot League victory.

PLYMOUTH — A 364-day old two-point overtime loss to Plymouth South still resonated with the Hanover football team.

“I hadn’t beaten (Plymouth South) ever” said Scalzi.

Plymouth South star back Casious Johnson broke the Plymouth town record (Plymouth-Carver, Plymouth North and Plymouth South) for career rushing yards (4,400), set by Dylan Oxsen with a 23-yard run in the second quarter before briefly exiting with cramping.

Advertisement

After Johnson departed, Hanover (4-0) forced a punt and went back to work again. Scalzi led a methodical drive, finishing it off with an 18-yard touchdown strike to his receiver John McDonald.

Plymouth South (2-2) fumbled the ensuing kickoff. A few plays later, Scalzi connected with McDonald again for a 5-yard score. McDonald’s extra point gave the Hawks a commanding 21-0 halftime lead.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Hanover scored two touchdowns in the first 14 minutes of the second half which led to a running clock for the remainder of the game. Senior back Vinny Mancini scored from 33 yards out, McDonald ran in a touchdown for his third of the night to extend the lead to 35.

“Obviously it was a big game. (Plymouth South) is a great team” said Hanover coach Brian Kelliher. “They’re very well-coached and they have a lot of great players.”

The teams exchanged late touchdowns. Plymouth South quarterback Lucas Swift connected with Nicholas Kudrikow on a screen pass for a 69-yard touchdown. Hanover responded on the final play of the game with a 50-yard touchdown run by Marvin Felix.

“We’re not looking ahead but we knew this was a big one to start league play” added McDonald.