Ben Scalzi, No. 9 Hanover pass road test against Patriot rival Plymouth South

PLYMOUTH — A 364-day old two-point overtime loss to Plymouth South still resonated with the Hanover football team.
The ninth-ranked Hawks wasted little time setting the tone Friday night, scoring on their first possession, a a 6-yard pass from senior Ben Scalzi to sophomore tight end Sebastian Brown, on the way to a 42-7 Patriot League victory.
“I hadn’t beaten (Plymouth South) ever” said Scalzi.
Plymouth South star back Casious Johnson broke the Plymouth town record (Plymouth-Carver, Plymouth North and Plymouth South) for career rushing yards (4,400), set by Dylan Oxsen with a 23-yard run in the second quarter before briefly exiting with cramping.
After Johnson departed, Hanover (4-0) forced a punt and went back to work again. Scalzi led a methodical drive, finishing it off with an 18-yard touchdown strike to his receiver John McDonald.
Plymouth South (2-2) fumbled the ensuing kickoff. A few plays later, Scalzi connected with McDonald again for a 5-yard score. McDonald’s extra point gave the Hawks a commanding 21-0 halftime lead.
Hanover scored two touchdowns in the first 14 minutes of the second half which led to a running clock for the remainder of the game. Senior back Vinny Mancini scored from 33 yards out, McDonald ran in a touchdown for his third of the night to extend the lead to 35.
“Obviously it was a big game. (Plymouth South) is a great team” said Hanover coach Brian Kelliher. “They’re very well-coached and they have a lot of great players.”
The teams exchanged late touchdowns. Plymouth South quarterback Lucas Swift connected with Nicholas Kudrikow on a screen pass for a 69-yard touchdown. Hanover responded on the final play of the game with a 50-yard touchdown run by Marvin Felix.
“We’re not looking ahead but we knew this was a big one to start league play” added McDonald.
