Burlington shuts out Wakefield, ending the longest winning streak in the state

“He’s unbelievable,” said Burlington coach George Bailian. “His work ethic from last year all the way to the beginning of the year, all he did was get ready for football.”

Senior captain Joe Poland broke through the first and second levels, dashing 80 yards for his second touchdown of the evening as the Red Devils (3-1) cruised to a 21-0 Middlesex League Freedom Division victory, snapping an 18-game win streak for the Warriors, the longest run in the state.

Sophomore Ryan Brooks turned four carries into 100 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by an 85-yard scamper. Combined with a defensive effort that produced a fumble and an interception, the win was monumental for the Red Devils.

“It’s just huge,” said Bailian. “I’m trying to build a nice culture here, it’s just my second season as coach. It’s a nice staple win to put us in the right direction. This win just tells the kids that we’re on the right path. The kids were just pure excitement. All of our hard work this week paid off. It’s a sign of good things to come in the future.”

Barnstable 50, Dennis-Yarmouth 16 — Aiden Kundel finished 8 of 11 for 101 yards and a touchdown through the air to go along with 17 rushes for 87 yards in a Cape & Islands League Atlantic Division win for the No. 12 Red Hawks (4-0). Tajardo France carried the rock 13 times for 83 yards and a score and Chevanie Shakespeare scored twice on the ground and added an 80-yard kickoff return. Jadus Roderick paced the defense with seven tackles.

Bellingham 27, Ashland 21 — Dasha Domercant rushed for a pair of scores and connected with Mark Mermelstein for a 6-yard strike through the air, pacing the Blackhawks (1-3) to a Tri-Valley League victory. Wyatt Callery’s 1-yard dive represented the winning score and Sam Sullivan sealed the win with 2 minutes to play courtesy of an interception.

Belmont 15, Winchester 9 — Jayden Arno and Adrien Gurung punched in the short scoring runs in the fourth quarter for the Marauders (2-2) in the Middlesex win.

Billerica 33, Haverhill 21 — Senior captain Gus O’Gara bulldozed his way to three touchdowns with 151 rushing yards and 101 receiving yards in the first half. Junior Judd Dorival added 144 rushing yards and one score for the No. 11 Indians (4-0).

Bishop Fenwick 48, St. Mary’s 16 — Luke Connolly rushed 15 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns and added two catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. He was just as strong defensively, recording a team-high 14 tackles and an interception for the Crusaders (4-0) in a Catholic Central triumph.

Bristol-Plymouth 20, South Shore Voc-Tech 18 — Ryan Donovan connected with Owen Hale in overtime for the winning touchdown and Thaniel LaBrie completed the two-point conversion to lift the Craftsmen (1-3) to a nonleague win.

Brockton 14, Lawrence 7 — Jayden Campbell plunged in for the winning score on fourth and inches with 7:26 to go, lifting the Boxers (1-3) to their first triumph under first-year head coach Jermaine Wiggins. Luke Turco got things going with a 36-yard scoring scamper in the first quarter of this nonleague matchup.

Cape Cod Tech 28, Atlantis 0 — Aiden Choukri scampered for a trio of touchdowns, powering the Crusaders (2-1) to a Mayflower win. Rovens Jean-Baptiste added a final score on the ground.

Carver 50, Martha’s Vineyard 12 — Senior quarterback Tyler Lennox fired four TD passes, two each to Derek Lopes and Robbie Peterson to propel the Crusaders (4-0) to a nonleague victory. Patrick Attaya and Jameson Helms also scored rushing touchdowns and Nathan Helms found made his way to the end zone off a kickoff return.

Dartmouth 36, Apponequet 20 — Junior Markus Andrews had rushing scores of 5 and 62 yards, and junior QB Jackson Hart punched in a 1-yard keeper and had a 40-yard fourth-quarter TD pass for the Indians (4-0) in the nonleague game.

East Boston 20, Chelsea 8 — Giovanni Angelico finished with a pair of receiving touchdowns and two sacks and Caden Pelosi threw for three scores as the Jets (2-2) soared to a nonleague win. The Jets defense had three sacks and recovered a fumble.

East Bridgewater 28, Seekonk 8 — Logan Williams and Aidan Clancy each had a pair of touchdowns as the Vikings (2-2) earned a nonleague win. Williams scored on a 65-yard interception return and a 49-yard catch from Ethan Pohl.

Fairhaven 46, Bourne 10 — Justin Marques broke the Blue Devils’ all-time touchdown mark with his 42nd career score, moving ahead of Nate Pickup, with a 37-yard scamper in the third quarter. Colby Correia scored on TD runs of 26 and 51 yards as Fairhaven improved to 4-0 with a South Coast win.

Foxborough 41, Sharon 13 — Ben Angelini rumbled for three first-half touchdowns (2, 45, and 30 yards), giving the No. 14 Warriors (4-0) a Hockomock victory. Tony Sulham rushed for a 35-yard TD, Cam Deleskey took the second of his two interceptions 20 yards for a score, and Nolan Gordon returned a pick 97 yards to the end zone.

Joseph Case 22, Upper Cape 0 — Nathan Wood (190 yards on 26 carries) scampered into the end zone three times and freshman Aedan Borges knocked down a 38-yard field goal to lift the Cardinals (2-2) to a nonleague win.

KIPP Academy 26, Leicester 21 — Morenel Castro (7 carries, 158 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Joven Machado (11 carries, 63 yards, 2 TDs) powered the rushing attack as the Panthers (3-1) earned a nonleague win. Castro dashed for a 69-yard score with 5:30 to play and the defense forced a turnover on downs with just over a minute remaining. “They had our number all night on certain plays,” said KIPP Academy coach Jim Rabbitt. “We were on our heels on that drive. When it came down to it and they crossed the 50-yard line, our guys bore down. On fourth-and-6, we stopped them three yards short of the mark. Our front six or seven got a great push.”

Lexington 27, Arlington 24 — The Minutemen (1-2) rallied from a 24-point deficit and scored two defensive touchdowns in the fourth quarter -- a 32-yard fumble return by senior Will Everett, and a 53-yard fumble return by junior Paul Agresta -- to pick up their first win of the season. John Kefales had a receiving and rushing touchdown for Lexington, Kayden Mills had three rushing touchdowns for Arlington (2-2) in the Middlesex Liberty League game.

Lynn English 28, Revere 6 — Limbert Thomas III threw touchdown passes to Mitchell Purter and Zimari Omosefe and ran in a score as the Bulldogs (1-3) picked up their first win of the year.

Lynnfield 38, Pentucket/Georgetown 7 — Tyler Adamo fired touchdowns to Joe Cucciniello (29 yards) and Zahir Mitchell (65 yards), adding a 10-yard scamper to the end zone for the Pioneers (4-0) in a Cape Ann League tilt. Niccolo Antidormi added a 1-yard plunge, and David Tracy found Kyle Schmitz for another score late.

Malden 27, Somerville 12 — Matt Brito finished with 10 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns and Ryan Bowdridge was 14-of-22 passing for 162 yards and a score as the Golden Tornadoes (1-3) captured a Greater Boston League victory.

Mansfield 25, Canton 0 — Connor Curtis found Brandon Jackman for touchdowns of 9 and 3 yards, leading the Hornets (1-3) in a Hockomock win. Tommy Smith and Nolan Bordieri punched in short touchdowns in the first quarter.

Marshfield 33, Bridgewater-Raynham 7 — Junior quarterback Tor Maas (3 passing TDs, 1 rushing) and senior Reid Bergamesca set the tone early for the Rams (2-2), connecting on 58- and 10-yard scores in a dominant first quarter of the nonleague win. Davin True and Charlie Carroll also scored touchdowns.

Masconomet 20, Beverly 6 — Robbie Engel ran for a pair of first-quarter scores, an 85-yard sprint and a 1-yard plunge, in a Northeastern Conference North Division win for the Chieftains (1-2).

Melrose 15, Stoneham 8 — Connor Brophy dashed for a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter, breaking an 8-8 tie in a Middlesex League Freedom triumph for the Red Hawks (4-0).

Middlesex 28, St. Mark’s 7 — Sophomore tailback Frankie Forrest churned out three touchdowns on the ground in an ISL9 win for the Zebras (1-1). “It was so electric out there,” said second-year Middlesex coach Amal Scott, who earned his first career victory. “On family weekend, the place was packed with students, families, teachers, and administration. To see that score and to get that win, for these kids, it was everything. What a great night for these guys.”

Milton 31, Weymouth 7 — An all-around scoring effort from the Wildcats (4-0) saw touchdowns from Patrick Miller, Ronan Sammon, Luke Haley, A.J. Cicerone, and Aidan Rowley in a Bay State Conference battle. Miller, who opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge, threw a pair of TD passes, giving him 14 in four games.

Needham 21, Walpole 19 — Tate Hoffmeister rumbled for 228 yards on 37 carries, adding a pair of short touchdowns for the Rockets (4-0) in a Bay State victory. Griffin Carr added a 17-yard TD pass to Spencer Chapman to take the lead after rallying from a 13-0 deficit.

Newburyport 22, Bedford 21 — Sam Craig found Colin Fuller for a 13-yard scoring strike with 1:32 to play and Jack Sullivan plunged in for the winning two-point conversion as the Clippers (3-1) picked up a nonleague win. The Clippers combined for five interceptions.

North Andover 14, Chelmsford 13 — Drew Fitzgerald hooked up wit Zach Wolinski for a 34-yard touchdown then Wolinski punched in the winning 2-point conversion early in the fourth quarter to power the Scarlet Knights (3-0) to a Merrimack Valley win over Chelmsford.

North Quincy 20, Cohasset 14 — Junior quarterback Mike Galligan rushed for a touchdown and threw for two more, both to Nate Sampson, in a nonleague win for the Raiders (2-2). Sampson sealed the victory with 9 seconds to play and Brody Baker blocked a field goal midway through the fourth quarter to kick-start the winning drive.

North Reading 48, Hamilton-Wenham 20 — Otto Indelicato rushed for 260 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries, powering the Hornets (1-2) in a Cape Ann League contest.

Norton 31, St. John Paul II 0 — Ethan Rodriguez (5 carries, 44 yards) caught a 35-yard touchdown and ran for two more as the Lancers (4-0) took the nonleague matchup. Jake Ogilvie (8 for 12 passing, 112 yards) hit Kyle Gass for a 30-yard connection in his other touchdown pass, Andrew Strojny added a 35-yard field goal and four extra points, and Aman Farid rushed 15 times for 110 yards.

Norwood 34, Medfield 0 — Jack Dwyer rumbled for 196 yards and two touchdowns, powering the Mustangs (3-1) to a Tri-Valley romp. Matt Mahoney and Max O’Brien tacked on touchdown runs, and Sam Larkee capped off the win with a 14-yard pick-6.

Old Colony 48, Wareham 20 — Max Finney forced a fumble and scampered for 136 yards and a touchdown and as the Cougars (3-1) earned a Mayflower win. Colin Monahan and Shawn Markham scored twice for Old Colony.

Peabody 41, Marblehead 21 — Alex Silva tallied three rushing touchdowns and Dominic Scalese nailed two field goals including a program record-tying 48-yarder to propel the No. 17 Tanners (4-0) to a Northeastern win.

Rockland 28, Falmouth 6 — Quarterback Jordan DePina continued his stellar season, rushing for four touchdowns as the Bulldogs (4-0) ran to the nonleague win.

Salem 40, Gloucester 6 — Senior Devante Ozuna returned the opening kickoff of the second half 88 yards for a touchdown, had six rushes for 80 yards and two scores, and recorded four tackles and an interception to lead the Witches (4-0) to a Northeastern League South Division win.

Scituate 35, Pembroke 12 — Junior Willy Robinson had a 53-yard pick-6 and rushed 11 times for 120 yards with touchdowns of 55 and 13 yards to lead the Sailors (1-2), who scored the game’s final 28 points. Senior Jackson Belsan was 11-of-21 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown in the Patriot League Fisher Division win.

Shawsheen 38, Northeast 6 — Senior Caleb Caceres racked up 207 yards and three TDs on 16 carries for the Rams (4-0) to earn a Commonwealth win. Junior Sid Tildsley completed all three of his passes, including a 58-yard strike to Dyllon Pratt for a touchdown.

Swampscott 35, Saugus 0 — The Big Blue (2-1-1) scored all five of their touchdowns in the second quarter in a shutout over the Sachems. Jack Hazell had a pair of long TD receptions and a 64-yard interception return for a score. Jack Spear tossed three TDs.

Triton 25, Essex Tech 12 — Jayden Torres rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns and Liam Friis blasted a 37-yard field goal and three extra points to lift the Vikings (3-1) to a Cape Ann win.

Wellesley 40, Brookline 6 — Robbie Broggi scampered for an 80-yard kickoff return in the twilight of the fourth quarter to put an exclamation point on the Raiders’ Bay State win. Max Poirier totaled 92 yards, scoring rushing and receiving touchdowns, and Bobby Shanahan threw for a score for Wellesley (1-4).

West Bridgewater 35, Brighton 8 — James Harris (3 TDs) and Ty Holmes (2 TDs) teamed up for five rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats (2-2) in the nonleague win.

Whitman-Hanson 28, Silver Lake 25 — Ryan Nash had a rushing score and two passing touchdowns, including a 61-yard pass to Brady Markowski with 1:30 remaining as the Panthers (3-1) held off the Lakers for a Patriot League win.

Whittier 36, Lowell Catholic 20 — Nick Almanzar rushed for touchdowns of 45 and 25 yards, lifting the Wildcats (3-1) to a Commonwealth win. Anderson Pineda scampered for a 55-yard touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions.

Wilmington 14, Watertown 13 — Dempsey Murphy and Colin Allard rushed for touchdowns in the fourth quarter to helping the Wildcats (3-1) rally past the Raiders in a Middlesex League game.

Woburn 30, Reading 14 — Senior running back Bryan Ferreira rumbled for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in a Middlesex League win for the Tanners (3-1). He upped his career total to 3,655 yards and cemented himself in the Woburn record books by breaking the program mark of 3,522 set in 2005 by Tom Ford. “He’s a coaches dream in the sense that he can out-work the other guy,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. An honor roll student who is involved with multiple clubs, Ferreira’s hard-working demeanor has elevated him to a leader on the team and the community. A core member at every offseason workout, his effort and dedication enabled him for success on the field. “The second half of tonight is the best Bryan has ever run,” said Belcher. “He ran for 115 yards or so in the second half. Sometimes he still has the mindset that every run has to go to the house, but it’s hard for him to break that habit because it works so well. When he runs angry for the first 5 yards, he just goes, running like it’s fourth-and-2, third-and-1, and letting his instincts take over after 5 yards. He’s a real good cut-back runner when he gets to the second level, to the linebackers.”

Xaverian 28, Central Catholic 14 — Henry Hasselbeck went 40/40 with a pair of 40-yard touchdown scampers, adding a 10-yard TD pass to Jonathan Monteiro, as the Hawks improved to 3-1 with a Catholic Central victory. Denzil Pierre broke away for a 40-yard score in the win.

Globe correspondents AJ Traub, Tyler Foy, Vishakha Deshpande, Mitch Fink, Joe Eachus, Brendan Kurie and Lenny Rowe contributed.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.