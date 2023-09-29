Documentary explores obstacles faced by Boston Public Schools city-wide cross-country program

To everyone else, coach Hatim Jean-Louis’s vision for a professionally-produced, behind-the-scenes view into his high school team sounded overly ambitious. But since reviving the BPS city-wide cross-country program in 2015, Jean-Louis has relied on unconventional methods and marketing flair to increase participation on his boys’ and girls’ teams — and this was his biggest leap yet.

When Maia Poremba learned cameras would be following her around for an all-access documentary on the Boston Public Schools’s cross-country team, she couldn’t quite believe it.

On Sept. 22, nearly 200 BPS cross-country runners, family, and connected community members gathered at Boston Latin Academy’s Theatre for the premiere screening of “The Strength is in the Pack,” which is now streaming on YouTube and other outlets. The 21-minute documentary focuses on the program’s unique makeup, the logistical challenges they faced, and the 2022 boys’ team’s quest to qualify for All-States for the first time in program history.

“I tried not to get too excited or ahead of myself at first, because [Jean-Louis’s] dreams are so big,” said Poremba, a Latin Academy senior and the top girls’ runner. “But then it just kept on progressing, and it became a reality. I was like, ‘This is super cool.’ I didn’t think this was possible for a team like ours.”

Jean-Louis, known as “Coach H,” faced an uphill climb when taking over the BPS cross-country program in 2015, which had been dormant for nearly a decade. Though his first team only had six runners, grassroots efforts and Jean-Louis’s charismatic style have grown the team to over 40 runners today.

The film takes viewers inside the team’s huddles, training sessions, private meetings, and even into runners’ homes and personal lives. Jean-Louis hopes the behind-the-scenes access will generate excitement and increased participation.

“In football, there’s Friday Night Lights. In basketball, there’s Hoosiers, and many others. But you can count the number of running films on one hand,” Jean-Louis said. “And I was like, ‘I want this to be just as powerful.’ You will just watch this, and understand the sport. I wanted to show the perspectives of what these kids are going through.”

The documentary was shot across 20 days during the 2022 season, and was funded through a $50,000 grant from the creative fellowship program at Tracksmith, a running apparel company. Joel Wolpert, an experienced filmmaker who had worked with Tracksmith on other projects, filmed hundreds of hours of footage and edited and produced the final product.

“I really wanted to capture the spirit of the team and how different this team is because it’s across the whole city,” Wolpert said. “That’s why we went to East Boston, we went to Roxbury, Dorchester, and all around the different neighborhoods.”

Wolpert’s film highlights Jean-Louis’ dutiful sense to serve as both a coach and mentor, and the coach provided plenty of captivating material to draw upon.

“My city needs me. These children need me,” Jean-Louis says early on in the film.

Smaller, personal stories are explored, such as the journey of New Mission’s Yariel Cordero. Wolpert follows Cordero’s bike commute from practice, and goes inside his home music studio as Cordero opens up about his journey emigrating from Puerto Rico less than four years ago.

Hatim Jean-Louis stretches out runner Yariel Cordero during a practice in Franklin Park in 2022. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“They made me feel comfortable,” Cordero said of being filmed. “I just wanted to share because of how much this team has helped me and done for me, and always made me feel included.”

The film’s crescendo comes as the boys’ team competes at the Division 1C qualifiers, seeking to reach their first All-State meet. Jean-Louis’ roller-coaster reactions during the race was a crowd favorite at the screening.

“We called that scene the war, because you could see the momentum building, that my boys were catching on,” Jean-Louis said. “That really gives it the ‘boom.’ ”

While the qualifying race completes the narrative arc, Suzanne Walmsley, the Boston Athletic Association’s Director of Youth & Community Engagement, saw the film as an encapsulation of how the program connects the city’s youth to the sport.

“If it weren’t for someone like [Jean-Louis] pouring everything in, it’s so difficult. He draws the kids out. And he talks about what it means to represent your city,” Walmsley said. “I think that anyone that watches this can see the belief the kids have in themselves and each other, and their coach can inspire anyone.”

Plans are in place for a second season, and Jean-Louis and Wolpert hope to focus the next installment on the BPS girls’ team, which fielded a full seven-runner lineup for the first time last year.

“I think season one, we’ll get eyes on it. But I think season two is going to be the one that becomes huge,” Jean-Louis said. “I just think future city kids will be like, ‘You know what? I don’t need to go [anywhere else] to run. Coach H is pound-for-pound just as good as anybody. And this team is what I want to be a part of.’ ”

A documentary crew followed the BPS boys' and girls' cross-country teams through their 2022 season. LEAFY YEH

Setting the pace

▪ After the Lexington boys’ team failed to qualify for All-States last season for the first time since 2011, coach Steve McKenna and his leadership group went back to the drawing board.

With a fresh mindset and an injection of young talent, the results are already paying off: The 11th-ranked Minutemen are 3-0 in dual meets and finished eighth at the Ocean State XC Invitational this past weekend, with star freshman Patrick Noonan (15:58.6) and senior captain Joey Ryan (15:58.7) each setting impressive personal bests, along with freshman Trevor Stephens’s big effort (16:51.2)

“We knew that if we didn’t try and make that big step forward, that we were going to be left behind,” McKenna said. “Working with the captains and making sure that we had good leadership was a huge piece of that. But we’re certainly lucky to have a great talent pool coming up from middle school to bolster our squad.”

▪ While most of the Bay State’s top teams spent last weekend at the Ocean State XC Invitational in Rhode Island, the No. 1 Brookline boys traveled three hours to Wappingers Falls, N.Y., for the Bowdoin Classic, in hopes of preparing for the Nike regional meet in late November, which is held on the same course.

The Warriors finished second at the Varsity-2 race, with seniors Ben Kasen (16:17.0) and Kailas Ciatto (16:18.7) finishing sixth and eighth, respectively, on the challenging course. After the performance, Brookline moved to No. 20 in the Dyestat national boys’ team rankings.

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.