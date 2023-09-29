scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HS CROSS-COUNTRY: RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

EMass cross-country: With fleet feet at Ocean State Invitational, Westford’s Jack Graffeo headlines Runners of the Week

Updated September 29, 2023, 32 minutes ago
Jack Graffeo, shown here running during the 2022 season, helped the Westford boys finish fourth as a team at the Ocean State XC Invitational.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Madeline Courtemanche, Central Catholic — The junior finished third in the Varsity-1 race (19:13.2) at Saturday’s Ocean XC Invitational, helping lift the Raiders to a third-place finish. Her first-place finish (18:33) at 3.0 miles also guided Central Catholic to Merrimack Valley Conference victories over Chelmsford and Haverhill at Wednesday’s tri-meet.

Jack Graffeo, Westford — The junior notched an impressive third-place finish (15:27.9) at the Ocean State XC Invitational championship race, then delivered a 15-second victory (15:15) on a 2.9-mile course to lead the Ghosts over Newton South on Wednesday.

Holliston's Carmen Luisi confirmed her two-time state champion status with a strong showing at the Ocean State XC Invitational.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Carmen Luisi, Holliston — The two-time reigning Division 2 state champion asserted herself against top regional competition, finishing 11th (18:32.1) at the Ocean State XC Invitational championship race.

Advertisement

Marietta O’Connell, Marblehead — The sophomore set a personal best and recorded the state’s second-best time this season with a 10th-place finish (18:26.6) at the Ocean State XC Invitational championship race.

Related: Documentary explores obstacles faced by Boston Public Schools city-wide cross-country program

Ethan Sholk, Lincoln-Sudbury — Racing his first 5k of the season, the talented junior set a 32-second personal best at the Ocean State XC Invitational championship race in an 11th-place finish (15:48.7).

Brendan Thomas, Oliver Ames — After setting a season-best at the Ocean State XC Invitational’s championship race in a seventh-place effort (15:41.1), the senior secured a dominant win (15:42.0) in Tuesday’s team victory over Sharon.

Oliver Ames's Brendan Thomas clocked the winning time in a dual meet against Sharon.DebeeTlumacki
Boston Globe Today