EMass cross-country: With fleet feet at Ocean State Invitational, Westford’s Jack Graffeo headlines Runners of the Week

Madeline Courtemanche, Central Catholic — The junior finished third in the Varsity-1 race (19:13.2) at Saturday’s Ocean XC Invitational, helping lift the Raiders to a third-place finish. Her first-place finish (18:33) at 3.0 miles also guided Central Catholic to Merrimack Valley Conference victories over Chelmsford and Haverhill at Wednesday’s tri-meet.
Jack Graffeo, Westford — The junior notched an impressive third-place finish (15:27.9) at the Ocean State XC Invitational championship race, then delivered a 15-second victory (15:15) on a 2.9-mile course to lead the Ghosts over Newton South on Wednesday.
Carmen Luisi, Holliston — The two-time reigning Division 2 state champion asserted herself against top regional competition, finishing 11th (18:32.1) at the Ocean State XC Invitational championship race.
Marietta O’Connell, Marblehead — The sophomore set a personal best and recorded the state’s second-best time this season with a 10th-place finish (18:26.6) at the Ocean State XC Invitational championship race.
Ethan Sholk, Lincoln-Sudbury — Racing his first 5k of the season, the talented junior set a 32-second personal best at the Ocean State XC Invitational championship race in an 11th-place finish (15:48.7).
Brendan Thomas, Oliver Ames — After setting a season-best at the Ocean State XC Invitational’s championship race in a seventh-place effort (15:41.1), the senior secured a dominant win (15:42.0) in Tuesday’s team victory over Sharon.