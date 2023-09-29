EMass cross-country: With fleet feet at Ocean State Invitational, Westford’s Jack Graffeo headlines Runners of the Week

Madeline Courtemanche, Central Catholic — The junior finished third in the Varsity-1 race (19:13.2) at Saturday’s Ocean XC Invitational, helping lift the Raiders to a third-place finish. Her first-place finish (18:33) at 3.0 miles also guided Central Catholic to Merrimack Valley Conference victories over Chelmsford and Haverhill at Wednesday’s tri-meet.

Jack Graffeo, Westford — The junior notched an impressive third-place finish (15:27.9) at the Ocean State XC Invitational championship race, then delivered a 15-second victory (15:15) on a 2.9-mile course to lead the Ghosts over Newton South on Wednesday.