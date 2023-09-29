Everett earns coach Justin Flores his first marquee win, a thrilling back-and-forth with BC High

Everett rallied in the final minute with a 65-yard drive, tying the game with three seconds left when quarterback Carlos Rodrigues heaved a fade pass to Jaysaun Coggins in the corner of the end zone. Adoni Santos booted the winning extra point for a thrilling 35-34 victory over No. 18 BC High, setting off a frenzied celebration for the sixth-ranked Tide (3-1) on Friday night at Veterans Stadium.

EVERETT — Justin Flores stood with his arms out wide, surrounded by his Everett football players, ready to accept the water cooler about to be dumped on his shoulders.

“We do a good job of going quick and moving fast with tempo,” said Flores, who was hired in June. “We knew we could get down the field quickly. There was time to throw it in the end zone. We fought back tonight.”

Rodrigues opened the winning drive by connecting with shifty receiver Jayden Prophete (180 yards) for a first down. A pass interference moved the ball to BC High territory before Damien Lackland took an inside handoff to the 9-yard line.

On third and goal from the 3, Rodrigues lofted a pass to the 6-foot-5-inch Coggins, who high-pointed the ball and dragged both feet.

“If the ball is in Coggins’ vicinity he’s going to get it,” said Rodrigues. “Before that drive, I told all my teammates I trusted them. It’s just a huge victory for us. We all know what Flores is capable of. He’s brought confidence to us.”

BC High (3-1) took a 14-0 lead in the first half, only to watch Everett rattle off 15 unanswered points. The offenses traded blows in a second half that featured 47 points, five lead changes, and two ties.

Flores dialed up a trick play when Prophete caught a halfback pass and hit Boston College commit Christian Zamor over the middle for a 42-yard strike and a 21-20 lead. But BC High answered on the next drive with a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Kise Flannery. The Tide responded and tied the score, 28-28, on Zamor’s third touchdown, a 3-yard run up the middle.

But the Eagles (3-1) seemingly took control when Flannery found tight end Timmy O’Donnell wide open in the end zone with 1:15 left. However, the two-point conversation failed and Everett was left with plenty of time to march down the field.

“You can’t leave Everett that much time on the clock,” said Prophete. “The win means a lot. It shows that Everett is back.”