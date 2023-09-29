Fast-rising Canton girls’ volleyball sends a message with sweep of No. 2 Franklin

Senior Jess Wright mashed 18 kills, junior Sally Hoban tallied 10 kills with just three errors, and sophomore Erin Bigham dished 30 assists, adding five digs and two kills. Freshman Soley Rodriguez Martinez added 18 digs, 3 aces, and a kill for the still-unbeaten Bulldogs (8-0).

After a sweep of No. 2 Franklin (25-19, 25-21, 25-19) on Friday, they have a bit more to go off of.

Canton came into the week undefeated, but needing a true measuring stick.

“A lot of hustle plays on our side, that’s what the difference was,” said coach Pat Cawley. “We served aggressively and passed the ball right. We made opportunities where we could.”

Advertisement

The No. 8 Bulldogs hadn’t taken down Hockomock League rivals Franklin or Oliver Ames in a few years, but in the past week they did both, dropping the 10th-ranked Tigers on Wednesday in four sets.

“I think everybody is so happy how they’re playing,” Cawley said. “The chemistry is pushing us over the top. I don’t care how you get the point, we need the point.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.