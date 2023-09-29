Nick Pivetta, the most valuable Red Sox pitcher in season’s second half, excels in final start

Pivetta showed up the day after receiving the news of his demotion, informed manager Alex Cora that he was available to pitch, and went about the business of getting better — re-establishing the mechanics to give his fastball more velocity as well as explosive ride at the top of the zone, and developing a sweeper that routinely wiped out righties.

While the righthander was upset, he did not sulk. He remained stubborn in his conviction that he was good enough to be a big league starter, but recognized he could only restore that status through relentless work to improve.

BALTIMORE — In mid-May, it seemed fair to question Nick Pivetta’s future with the Red Sox. Eight starts into the season and carrying the albatross of a 6.30 ERA, he was banished to the bullpen for a multi-innings role of uncertain duration or value.

Advertisement

Ultimately, Pivetta emerged as the most valuable pitcher over the last half of the season — and indeed, one of the more dominant pitchers in baseball, while shape-shifting between the bullpen, rotation, and multi-innings bullpen roles.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

On Friday night in Baltimore, he closed out his season — assuming Cora doesn’t relent in Pivetta’s request that he pitch out of the bullpen in Sunday’s season finale — with seven shutout innings against the Orioles. Pivetta punched out 10, walked one, and allowed just two hits against a likely hungover Orioles team still soaking in the revels of clinching the AL East the previous night.

The last-place Sox won, 3-0, to snap a five-game losing streak. Trevor Story homered in the fifth inning to provide Pivetta a two-run cushion.

For a Sox team in need of pitching anchors heading into 2024, Pivetta (4.04 ERA, 31 percent strikeout rate that ranks seven in Red Sox history and eighth in 2023 among MLB pitchers with at least 100 innings) is one: a pitcher whose health and availability have been constants in his time with the Sox, who at his worst is available as an innings-eater and who at his best has looked like a mid-rotation starter or better, and who cares deeply about his team and showed a rare ability to excel down the stretch in a unique, unstable role.

Advertisement

“You start looking at everything with him, not only the real numbers but the under-the-hood numbers [based on pitch characteristics] and he’s become one of the best pitchers in the big leagues the last [three] and a half months,” Cora said. “He’s grown so much, matured so much. He understands the whole team concept. He really likes it here. And it’s something that he’s been loud and clear about it. He loves it here. He loves the atmosphere.”

Pivetta’s future in Boston no longer seems like a question, given that the team will be looking to add additional starters this winter. Indeed, it’s fair to wonder whether the Sox might approach Pivetta, who will be eligible for free agency after next season, about a multi-year deal.

A handful of evaluators offered a range of guesses about what Pivetta might have received if he were to be a free agent this winter. The guesses — based on his performance, staff, durability, and age (30) — ranged from two years, $25 million to four years and $60 million. Obviously, if the Sox were to pursue a multi-year deal, they’d seek a discount relative to the open market at a time when Pivetta is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility, but clearly, he has reasserted his value.

Advertisement

The fact that Pivetta offers versatility, floating between the bullpen and starting rotation, adds to his potential appeal as the Sox mull not only how to fill out a staff but how to protect pitchers such as Chris Sale who might need at least five days between every start.

“The fact that he can [be a hybrid pitcher], you never know,” Cora said. “He gives you innings. He stays healthy. His stuff is getting better. So I don’t see why he cannot be a starter next year.”

At least to finish this year, Pivetta was a starter — and a good one. He logged seven shutout innings in each of his final two starts, becoming the first Red Sox starter to do so in consecutive outings since 2019. In the process, Pivetta improved to 10-9, with the help of a Red Sox offense that snapped a 23-inning scoreless streak.

Though Orioles lefthander John Means, still early in his comeback from Tommy John, retired the first 13 batters of the game, Rob Refsnyder doubled to left with one out in the fifth, and Story followed by blasting a hanging changeup 413 feet into the left-field seats for a two-run homer, his third of the year.

Ceddanne Rafaela’s speed created an insurance run in the ninth. He walked, stole second, advanced to third on Orioles catcher James McCann’s throwing error, then flew safely across home with a beautiful slide on a Rafael Devers check-swing comebacker.

Advertisement

Garrett Whitlock closed out the contest with two scoreless innings in which he struck out three for his first save of the year.

The victory left the Sox with a 77-83 record with two contests remaining.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.