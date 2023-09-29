Game 160: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

The Red Sox looked on as the Orioles celebrated clinching the American League East Thursday, their first divisional crown since 2014. Spearheaded by young talent, the Orioles earned their first 100-win season in more than four decades.

Though the Red Sox have been out of contention for a while, the Orioles’ 2-0 win Wednesday was a reminder of the Red Sox’ status at the bottom of the division.

They’re back at it Thursday at Camden Yards, and righthander Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the Sox. John Means, in his fourth game since returning from Tommy John surgery, will pitch for the Orioles.