Game 160: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

The Red Sox looked on as the Orioles celebrated clinching the American League East Thursday, their first divisional crown since 2014. Spearheaded by young talent, the Orioles earned their first 100-win season in more than four decades.
Though the Red Sox have been out of contention for a while, the Orioles’ 2-0 win Wednesday was a reminder of the Red Sox’ status at the bottom of the division.
They’re back at it Thursday at Camden Yards, and righthander Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the Sox. John Means, in his fourth game since returning from Tommy John surgery, will pitch for the Orioles.
Here’s a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (76-83): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.25 ERA)
ORIOLES (100-59): TBA
Pitching: LHP John Means (1-1, 2.60 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Means: Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 3-20, Adam Duvall 1-2, Rob Refsnyder 1-3, Trevor Story 0-2, Alex Verdugo 1-4
Orioles vs. Pivetta: Adam Frazier 0-2, Austin Hays 0-15, Aaron Hicks 0-2, Jorge Mateo 3-8, James McCann 0-2, Ryan Mountcastle 5-21, Cedric Mullins 9-24, Ryan O’Hearn 2-3, Adley Rutschman 1-5, Anthony Santander 4-12, Ramón Urías 3-10
Stat of the day: The Orioles (100-59) had not reached the 100-win mark since going 100-62 in 1980. Just two years ago, they lost 110 games.
Notes: Pivetta is coming off his best start of the season. On Sept. 23, he tossed seven shutout innings against the White Sox. He allowed three hits, struck out seven, and walked one. Pivetta has a 3.09 ERA in four September starts, and opponents are hitting .212 against him. ... Pivetta is 7-2 with a 3.54 ERA in 11 career starts vs. the Orioles. ... Competing for a spot in Baltimore’s postseason rotation, Means pitched a gem last time out. He went 7 1/3 innings in a win against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one run on one hit. Means struck out four and walked one. ... Boston was held to three hits while losing its fifth straight game and watching the Orioles celebrate on Wednesday.
Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.