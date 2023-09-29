For starters, Justin Bianchetto was in his element directing Franklin to Hockomock win over North Attleborough

FRANKLIN — Making his first start at Pisini Stadium, Franklin quarterback Justin Bianchetto wouldn’t let the elements nor the North Attleborough football team spoil his debut.

The junior completed 19 of 22 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown, and ran in the clinching score for the 13th-ranked Panthers in a 32-20 win over No. 15 North Attleborough in the Hockomock / Kelley-Rex opener for both schools.

“We didn’t know what we’d be able to get done on offense with the wet ball, but I give credit to the offensive line, they gave me time in the pocket,” said Bianchetto , who continues to work his way back to full strength following a shoulder injury in the summer. “We were able to get the ball down field and get the win.”