For starters, Justin Bianchetto was in his element directing Franklin to Hockomock win over North Attleborough

FRANKLIN — Making his first start at Pisini Stadium, Franklin quarterback Justin Bianchetto wouldn’t let the elements nor the North Attleborough football team spoil his debut.
The junior completed 19 of 22 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown, and ran in the clinching score for the 13th-ranked Panthers in a 32-20 win over No. 15 North Attleborough in the Hockomock / Kelley-Rex opener for both schools.
“We didn’t know what we’d be able to get done on offense with the wet ball, but I give credit to the offensive line, they gave me time in the pocket,” said Bianchetto , who continues to work his way back to full strength following a shoulder injury in the summer. “We were able to get the ball down field and get the win.”
Franklin (3-1, 1-0) jumped to a 6-0 lead on a 1-yard plunge from Anthon Fraulo (34 carries, 121 yards) before surrendering scoring drives on back-to-back back possessions for the Big Red (2-2, 1-1): a 24–yard run from quarterback Chase Frisoli and a 28-yard pass from Frisoli to Bryce Kiser.
Bianchetto responded by engineering a seven-play, 77-yard scoring drive, finishing it off with a 24-yard strike to Derek Dubriske (7 catches, 93 yards). He helped Panthers take the lead for good in the second quarter, setting up a 9-yard rushing score for Fraulo with a 9-yard run.
“There’s a lot of intricacies he’s learning,” Franklin coach Eian Bain said. “Last week [a loss at Duxbury] he worked through some kinks. This week, I thought he had a good week of practice. He followed the plan pretty well and he also made some plays off-script, which we haven’t seen because we haven’t been in that position in games a lot.”
With Franklin on top, 26-20, Bianchetto led the Panthers on a 14-play, 55-yard drive that consumed 6:57, calling his own number from the 1 with 1:37 left.
Brendan Larivee snared three interceptions for Franklin, his final pick on North’s last drive of the night.