Tomas Vaclik will give Revolution experience in goal as they head for playoffs

“We brought him here because we believe that he can be a difference-maker, with experience at the highest level,” Revolution interim coach Clint Peay said Thursday. “Right now, it’s about making sure that when we roll him out, he’s fully prepared, fully fit, and ready to go. We’re still working through those things with him, and we should hope to see him soon.”

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution have clinched a playoff place, and now they are counting on goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik to provide a winning edge going into the postseason. Vaclik, acquired to replace Djordje Petrovic , could make his debut in the upcoming week as the Revolution play three games, starting with Charlotte at Gillette Stadium Saturday.

Though Vaclik has yet to make his MLS debut, his first appearance in Boston was successful, as he helped Sevilla FC take a 2-1 win over Liverpool in a 2019 exhibition at Fenway Park.

“That was my first time in Boston, yes,” Vaclik said recently. “It was a nice experience but it was a little bit strange because of the orientation; you are not used to this kind of shape of a stadium. But you know that Fenway Park is a really historical place and it was a lifetime experience to play there.”

Vaclik also had a view of “some crazy challenges” that included a red card to Sevilla’s Joris Gnagnon, and an apparent disagreement involving coaches Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) and Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla). The impression might have been of a friendly match gone hostile, but it did not seem to harm the teams’ preparation for the 2019-20 season, as Liverpool went on to win the Premier League, and Sevilla captured the Europa League. Sevilla also tied for third place in La Liga, Vaclik earning eight shutouts as the Blanquirrojos qualified for the Champions League.

In Revolution history, only Walter Zenga has displayed more impressive goalkeeping credentials than Vaclik, 34, who has won league titles in three countries (Czechia, Greece, Switzerland), plus the Europa League, also totaling 54 appearances for the Czech national team.

Vaclik’s championship coaches have included Urs Fischer and Paulo Sousa (FC Basel), Vitezslav Lavicka (Sparta Prague), and Pedro Martins (Olympiakos). Last year, Vaclik joined Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town late in the season and helped the team avoid relegation from the League Championship.

“Of course, you can take a lot of positive things from every one of them,” Vaclik said of his coaches. “Because everyone has a different approach, different mentality, different style, different game plan. It really helps in the end.”

Vaclik, listed at 6 feet 2 inches, 185 pounds, made his international debut under Michal Bilek in 2012 and backed up Petr Cech before earning the full-time starting role in 2016.

“When I was called up to the national team, I was in the second Czech League and it was really special,” Vaclik said. “It really helped that I was the goalkeeper in the U-21 Euros.

“With Petr, I spent four years, I was his No. 2. He is one of the biggest names in footballing history, still the record-holder in the Premier League for clean sheets. He had a really amazing career, and to be able to train with him and watch how he prepares himself for games, how he reacts after the games, it was really impressive and really helpful.”

Vaclik’s career might be winding down, but he plans to be with the Revolution at least through next season, enrolling his children in school and planning to spend the winter in the area.

The Revolution (13-6-10, 49 points) stand in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with five games remaining. They clinched a postseason berth with a 2-2 tie against the Chicago Fire last week.

Asked about his style of play, Vaclik replied, “I’m calm. I’m really calm. I’m not the guy you will see come in the huddle and make like crazy actions to go somewhere.

“So yeah, I’m really calm, experienced. I’m really communicative on the pitch. I try to give really good instruction to the guys in front of me just to help them as well. Hopefully you will see me play soon, so after you can make your own opinion on it.”

Vaclik has competed in two of the area’s largest venues, and this offseason he plans to be a spectator at Bruins games, watching David Pastrnak, who grew up in Havrilov, about 15 miles from Vaclik’s hometown, Frydek-Mistek.

“I’m a big fan of him, so it’s going to be nice,” Vaclik said.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.