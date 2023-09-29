Wellesley swim’s 70-meet winning streak hangs in the balance at a meet vs. Milton overshadowed by questions

Bay State Conference rules allow co-ed swim teams if a school cannot field enough athletes of one gender. Statewide, boys’ swim teams compete in the winter season. The BSC, along with the Merrimack Valley Conference and a few others, field girls’ teams in the fall. The rest compete in the winter.

That 70-meet winning streak is at real risk of being snapped by Milton in Friday’s meet at Blue Hills Regional, said Wellesley athletic director John Brown, because Milton has several strong male swimmers on its roster.

“Do we wish it was all girls [on Milton]? Of course we do, but it’s not,” Brown said Thursday. “We’re going to go out and compete and whatever happens, happens, but is it a competitive advantage to have boys against girls? I don’t think there’s any doubt. I think that’s a proven fact.”

Wellesley is the three-time defending MIAA Division 2 girls’ champion. Wellesley has a boys’ team that competes in the winter season.

This fall, because Milton, along with three other Bay State Conference schools, could not field a full single-gender team, it placed the boys – 10 in all, alongside 12 girls – on the girls’ team.

And like 4-0 Wellesley, the Milton team is also undefeated, cruising to its three wins.

Its first-year athletic director, Michael Bierwirth, deflected the question of if he’s sympathetic to the idea that his team poses a threat to Wellesley and its streak because it is co-ed.

“I’m just following what the guidelines of the league are,” said Bierwirth. “Any time we put on a high school event, it’s not really about the wins and losses, it’s about the experience for the student athletes.

“I just hope it’s a great event for the kids tomorrow and they walk out of there having a good time — on both sides, not just Milton but Wellesley as well.”

While Brown didn’t outright concede the event to Milton, he worried that the gender component to the meet could spoil his swimmers’ experience if they do lose.

“What I don’t want to have happen is our girls to feel like they haven’t accomplished what they needed to accomplish to keep a streak going if they lose to a team with a bunch of boys on it,” said Brown.

“I don’t want to sound like we’re crying about it. We’re going to play the schedule the way it is. We’ve done it for years, and we’re going to continue to do it. I just think the difference right now is the fact that we’ve got an awful long streak on the line here.”

Brown said he was unsure if there were more male swimmers on the Milton team this year.

Bierwirth was sure there were not, citing the word of his coach, Jess Gillooly, that this year’s team had fewer boys than last year. Wellesley won last year’s meet, 100-64, over a Milton team that included boys.

Quality has more to do than quantity this year, he theorized.

“I think it’s just a combination of maybe they’re a little bit more talented or that we also do have divers (two girls, one boy) on our team this year — if you compete against another team and they don’t have divers, you pick up points,” said Bierwirth. “I think it’s just a combination of their hard work and what they put into the program. It could be a bunch of different factors.”

The way those factors add up are what have Brown worried about the streak.

“Their predominant top swimmers right now are all boys,” said Brown. “That wouldn’t surprise anybody. Clearly, when you look at times, boys’ times are better than girls’ times for the most part.

“I’m not sure of the numbers, but in most of the races, the boys are the ones that are winning all the races.”

Brown said he has proposed in the past that Milton and the three other schools — Walpole, Braintree, and Weymouth — that mix their boy swimmers with the girls in the fall league form a four-school co-op that would field all girls’ swim teams in the fall and all boys’ teams in the winter.

The idea has not advanced.

“From what I’ve been told it’s been talked about, but it’s just it’s something that hasn’t worked out,” said Bierwirth.

Brown pointed out that “we don’t hold anything against the Milton team or the boys that are on that team — it’s the situation that they’ve been dealt.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.