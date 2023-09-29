Westford climbs, Newton South falls in Globe’s Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll, while girls’ top 10 stays put

Brookline and Wellesley hold steady in the top two spots of the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll, with both still unbeaten . Despite both squads missing top runners, Westford edged out Newton South in Wednesday’s Dual County clash, moving the Ghosts up one spot to No. 3. BC High climbs to No. 4 behind a dominant start in Catholic Conference action, and a third-place finish at the Ocean State XC Invitational last weekend. Sharon suffered its first defeat of the season to No. 8 Oliver Ames, but only moved down two spots to No. 18 after a tight 33-22 margin.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll

The Globe poll as of Sept. 30, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

1. Brookline (5-0-0)

2. Wellesley (5-0-0)

3. Westford (2-1-0)

4. BC High (3-0-0)

5. Newton South 1-2-0)

6. Acton-Boxborough (3-1-0)

7. Lowell (4-0-0)

8. Oliver Ames (3-0-0)

9. Boston Latin (1-1-0)

10. Newton North (3-1-0)

11. Lexington (3-0-0)

12. Winchester (3-0-0)

13. Danvers (3-0-0)

14. Cambridge (3-0-0)

15. Natick (1-3-0)

16. Wakefield (3-0-0)

17. Hopkinton (3-0-0)

18. Sharon (2-1-0)

19. Reading (2-1-0)

20. Hamilton-Wenham (2-0-0)

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ cross-country poll

Powered by a 6-0 record in dual meets, Weymouth remains atop the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ cross-country poll for the second consecutive week. The rest of the top 10 has little movement, with each team winning their respective dual meets in convincing fashion. North Andover enters the poll for the first time at No. 13 after a dominant 16-44 win over Billerica, which falls five spots to No. 18. No. 8 Arlington held strong in a 15-45 victory over Middlesex rival Lexington. Despite the defeat, the Minutemen still enter the poll at No. 19 behind an impressive 13th-place team finish at the Ocean State XC Invitational.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe poll as of Sept. 30, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

1. Weymouth (6-0-0)

2. Wellesley (4-1-0)

3. Cambridge (2-1-0)

4. Acton-Boxborough (2-0-0)

5. Oliver Ames (3-0-0)

6. Needham (4-1-0)

7. Brookline (4-1-0)

8. Arlington (3-0-0)

9. Hopkinton (3-0-0)

10. Holliston (3-0-0)

11. Newton North (3-2-0)

12. Barnstable (2-0-0)

13. North Andover (3-0-0)

14. Medfield (1-2-0)

15. Newton South (1-1-0)

16. Westford (1-2-0)

17. Marshfield (3-0-0)

18. Billerica 2-1-0)

19. Lexington 1-1-0)

20. Central Catholic (4-0-0)

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.