Why are Adrian Phillips and Jalen Mills the forgotten men in the Patriots secondary?

Last season, Phillips played 62 percent of the defensive snaps, as well as 42 percent of the special teams snaps. He started eight games, and had 66 tackles with three passes defensed.

But through three games this season, they have become the forgotten men of the secondary.

FOXBOROUGH — Adrian Phillips and Jalen Mills were vital to the Patriots defense the last few seasons. Steady and smart veterans, they were expected by many to be important parts of the back end of the defense as it entered the post-Devin McCourty era.

Mills played 42 percent of the defensive snaps, in addition to 2 percent of the special teams snaps. He made 10 starts, and had 33 tackles, with two interceptions and five passes defensed.

Advertisement

However, through three games in 2023, the 31-year-old Phillips has played just 19 percent of the defensive snaps. He has, however, become the closest thing to a core special teamer, as he’s been involved in 73 percent of the snaps. Only four players have a higher rate.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

As for Mills, he has seen a similar dip. The veteran has played 23 percent of the defensive snaps.

“I’m here. I’m available when my number is called,” Mills said with a laugh when asked where he’s been. “At this point right now, it’s just about waiting. I mean, whatever’s going on upstairs, you know, just got to trust the plan. And I said, my number’s called, I’ll be ready.”

So what gives? One reason has been the emergence of Jabrill Peppers, who played 35 percent of the defensive snaps last season but is at a whopping 94 percent this year. For the most part, Peppers has taken over the center-field role, the one that had been occupied by McCourty and Phillips the last few years.

Advertisement

Jalen Mills (right) has been in on just 23 percent of the defensive snaps. Adam Glanzman/Getty

Another reason likely lies in the fact that the cornerbacks have been better than advertised. Rookie Christian Gonzalez was named the AFC Defensive Rookie of the Month, and the Patriots have done well utilizing youngsters and backups such as Myles Bryant while waiting for Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, and Marcus Jones to get healthy.

As a result, there has been little need for a hybrid defensive back like Mills to chip in. Instead, he and Phillips have spent time working with some of the younger players. After last week’s win over the Jets, Phillips could be seen having a discussion with Marte Mapu in the locker room, going over technique.

And the 29-year-old Mills said he’s been doing some of the same work.

“The corners are playing well,” Mills said. “Any time I see something they’re doing in practice, in a game, I talk to them — [Gonzalez], Myles, [Shaun] Wade, Marcus. Just giving them any kind of pointers I can.”

…

The Patriots listed five players as questionable for Sunday’s game at Dallas: defensive linemen Christian Barmore (knee) and Davon Godchaux (ankle), cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (ankle) and Wade (shoulder), and guard Cole Strange (knee). Offensive lineman Sidy Sow (concussion) was removed from the injury report. … If Strange is able to go, the possibility exists that the Patriots will have the same starting offensive line in back-to-back games for the first time since late last season. Against the Jets, it was (left to right) Trent Brown, Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, and Vaderian Lowe. … Dallas declared offensive tackle Tyron Smith (knee) out, while tight end Peyton Hendershot (ankle), and offensive linemen Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) and Zack Martin (ankle) are questionable. … The Patriots had perfect attendance Friday morning in their last practice of the week. The session was held outside in a steady rain, an interesting choice given that AT&T Stadium is enclosed. “We talked about how bad it was going to be last week, and it barely rained,” Bill Belichick said before practice.

Advertisement

…

One of the more impressive things about Gonzalez through three games is that he has yet to be called for a penalty. The rookie has played 210 total snaps (191 on defense and 19 on special teams) and has yet to draw a flag. According to Pro Football Focus, he was called for just nine penalties over the course of his entire three-year college career. … Gonzalez is one of a handful of starters yet to be flagged. On the other end of the spectrum, Deatrich Wise, Strange, and Bryant are all tied with two penalties each. … With news that former Red Sox skipper Terry Francona is retiring, Belichick was effusive in his praise. “I had a great relationship with Tito, loved having him here,” Belichick said. “He was great. Very supportive. I was down there in training camp with him, spent a decent amount of time with him.”

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.