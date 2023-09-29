With a unique blend of finesse and speed, Will Bostrom carried Norwell past Abington to stay undefeated

The junior running back totaled 24 carries for 155 yards and two second-half touchdowns, powering Norwell to a convincing, 27-7, triumph over Abington at Norwell High.

On the basketball court, Willis believes the 5-foot-8-inch Bostrom is one of the most tenacious rebounders in the area. On the football field, as he showed Friday night, he’s a terror.

NORWELL — Regardless of the season, Norwell coach John Willis knows he can count on Will Bostrom to play with a supreme blend of physicality and finesse.

“He’s a winner,” Willis said of Bostrom. “He’s tough as nails, deceptively fast. You saw his moves. He just glides a little. He’s a special player. I’ve been here for a long, long time, and he’s as good as any player we’ve had.”

It was tight early, then Bostrom helped the Clippers (4-0) score 20 unanswered to pull away from the Green Wave (3-1) and cement a statement South Shore Sullivan Division victory.

Senior captain Jackson Adams scored a critical touchdown with 6 seconds left in the half to give Norwell a 13-7 edge at the break. Early in the fourth, he intercepted a pass to help the Clippers breathe easier.

“We worked really hard in the offseason,” Adams said. “I feel like we deserve this. It was great to come out here and get a win tonight against a big league opponent.”

Freshman quarterback Jack Luccarelli managed the game well for Norwell. He didn’t try to do too much and was opportunistic.

He scored from 10 yards out early to give the Clippers the lead, then Abington’s Ryan LaRosa recovered a fumble and senior Ryan Simonetti scored from 1-yard out to tie it late in the half.

The Clippers responded with a methodical drive, capped by a 2-yard pass from Luccarelli to Adams in the waning seconds.

Bostrom was steady all game and in the fourth quarter took over. He delivered from 2-yards out to push the margin to 21-7 with 9:01 remaining, then he stayed on his feet to deliver a highlight-reel, 35-yard run that put the game out of reach.

“He runs like a maniac,” Adams said. “No one’s like him. He just never quits on the field.”

It was a tough loss for Abington and a bittersweet win for Willis given how much respect he has for legendary Green Wave coach Jim Kelliher. Willis called him “a special man” and “an icon.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.