Putin meets with former Wagner deputy as questions linger

Without referring to Wagner by name, Putin added that Troshev “fought in such a unit for more than a year” and knows “how it’s done.” The mercenary group was a major force behind Russia’s battle for Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, and Putin’s televised meeting appeared designed to broadcast publicly the Kremlin’s aims of building successors to Wagner that would come under the government’s direct control.

Putin assigned the former chief of staff, Andrei Troshev, with the task of forming volunteer units to perform combat missions for Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a video clip of the Thursday evening meeting that the Kremlin published Friday.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has met with the former chief of staff of the Wagner group, the Kremlin said Friday, in a further sign that Moscow is working to assume control of what remains of the private military force after its leader led a revolt against the Kremlin and later died in a plane crash.

Wagner fighters, thousands of whom were recruited from prisons in Russia, operated under a largely independent command until June, when the Defense Ministry moved to integrate them into the broader military. The move would have reduced the power of the group’s former leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and, analysts believe, helped touch off his failed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership.

Advertisement

Since the mutiny and Prigozhin’s death in August, the fate of Wagner has been unclear, though US officials have said the Kremlin believes the group’s military prowess, experienced operators, and ties to African governments are too valuable to give up. Putin signaled as much in his meeting with Troshev, telling him that state-sponsored support measures for veterans of the fight in Ukraine were also available to members of volunteer groups that fought there.

“Regardless of the status of the person who performs or has performed combat missions, social guarantees must be absolutely the same for everyone,” Putin said.

Advertisement

Putin’s meeting with Troshev also showed that the Kremlin continues to look for ways to potentially send more troops to Ukraine without resorting to an unpopular draft. Until this summer, Wagner played a major role in that effort by mobilizing prisoners and volunteers for high-risk missions; Prigozhin claimed that 20,000 Wagner fighters died in the battle for Bakhmut.

In the wake of the mutiny, some Wagner mercenaries had relocated to Belarus as part of a deal mediated by that country’s leader. A Ukrainian official said earlier this week that about 500 of them had returned to the front lines in eastern Ukraine after negotiating contracts with the Defense Ministry. The claim could not be independently verified.

Officials have told The New York Times that some soldiers within the company remained loyal to Prigozhin, even after his death and the shuttering of the group, and did not want to be subsumed into Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Despite being a founding member of Wagner, Troshev appears to have come under the Kremlin’s wing. In July, Putin had suggested that Troshev, who is perceived as a more compliant deputy than Prigozhin, should become the new leader of Wagner.

Troshev is a veteran of wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya who uses the call sign “Sedoi,” or “Gray-haired.” According to European and United Kingdom sanctions documents, he provided “a crucial contribution to Bashar al-Assad’s war effort” and “repressed the civilian population in Syria.”

Advertisement

On Friday, the Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitri Peskov, told RIA, a state media outlet, that Troshev already holds a position within the Defense Ministry.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.